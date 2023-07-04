ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-Jun-23 11,421 €661.42 €7,554,125 20-Jun-23 12,503 €657.93 €8,226,135 21-Jun-23 12,119 €654.84 €7,936,005 22-Jun-23 12,364 €641.76 €7,934,691 23-Jun-23 12,325 €643.90 €7,936,123

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).