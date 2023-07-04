Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, has released its fourth annual Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. The FY2023 ESG Report summarizes the company’s commitments and actions related to environmental, social and governance objectives.

The FY2023 ESG Report includes updates on key metrics, corporate social responsibility, public policy, coalition partnerships, the role ESG plays in Vista Outdoor’s M&A strategy and much more. You can review the ESG Impact Report in its entirety or view select highlights on the fact sheet.

Vista Outdoor has produced an annual ESG report since Fiscal Year 2020, underscoring the company’s belief that sustainable business practices, diversity, stakeholder engagement and effective corporate governance are critical to the long-term success of our company. And though Vista Outdoor plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies later this year, the company’s commitment to managing business operations in ways that are supportive of environmental, social and governance initiatives will live on with both new entities.

“Vista Outdoor’s ongoing transformation hasn’t deterred us from our purpose. We remain focused on getting more people outside, and we remain committed to benefiting our most important stakeholders — investors, customers, employees and the planet,” Vista Outdoor Interim CEO Gary McArthur wrote in the report’s introduction. “That mission will be true even after the separation of Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Splitting the company into two means, we can expand our efforts of bringing people together, getting outdoors and conserving the places where it all happens. We are proud of our entire team’s efforts to make ESG a priority, and we look forward to continuing that work.”

Vista Outdoor’s ESG efforts have been widely recognized for their positive impact. The company’s Communications Department took home 2022 CSR/ESG Team of the Year honors during Ragan Communications’ CSR & Diversity Awards ceremony, held last July at the Yale Club in New York City.

In its writeup honoring the CSR/ESG Team of the Year winner, Ragan commended Vista Outdoor for highlighting employees “to create a sense of community for its global workforce.” Ragan also lauded the company for its focus on “employee engagement, business operations, external partnerships and public policy to connect the brand through initiatives and partnerships.” The Vista Outdoor Foundation, founded in 2021, was another way the company stood out among a competitive group of CSR/ESG Team of the Year finalists.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. As Vista Outdoor announced in 2022, the company is separating its Outdoor Products and Sporting Products segments into two independent, publicly traded companies. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

