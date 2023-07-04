Barclays today announces the appointments of Torsten Schӧneborn and Jerry Minier as Co-Heads of G10 FX Trading.

With over 15 years of experience, Torsten joins Barclays from BNP Paribas where he was Global Head of Electronic Platform and Global Head of Quant Prime Broking. Prior to that, Torsten spent close to ten years at Deutsche Bank where he held various roles including Global Co-Head of Electronic Equities and Head of eFX Spot Quant Trading.

Jerry was previously Global Head of FX Options Trading at Barclays and is taking on this expanded role. He joined in 2020 and has over 18 years of experience in the FX markets. Prior to Barclays he worked for Goldman Sachs and held FX Options roles in New York, London, and Hong Kong.

Torsten and Jerry will partner with technologists, quants, sales and trading to lead the delivery of world class technology and infrastructure platforms to Barclays clients and drive the franchise to a top market position.

Both will be based in London and report to Michael Lublinsky, Global Head of Macro.

Commenting on the appointments, Michael Lublinsky, Global Head of Macro, said:

“We have made great progress growing our Global Macro business and remain relentlessly focused on the areas where we can be consistently excellent. FX is one of our historic strengths and Torsten and Jerry’s expertise will help us execute our next set of priorities as we continue to invest and build best in class platforms and solutions for our clients.”

Barclays is continually investing in its market-leading Global Macro platform, a long-standing strength of the bank. Torsten marks the sixth recent senior hire, including: Igor Cashyn, Head of USD Inflation, from JP Morgan, joining July 2023 Guy Winkworth, Head of Sterling Products & Euro Inflation, from Deutsche Bank, joining August 2023 Carl Scott, Head of EMEA Rates Trading and Global Head of CRT, from Citadel Securities in June 2022 Hamza Hoummady, Head of EMEA Non Linear, from Goldman Sachs in 2022 Dan Orlando, Head of US Rates Trading, from Deutsche Bank in September 2022

The bank also recently announced internal promotions in Macro, including: Yun Zhang, appointed Head of Macro Trading, Asia Pacific, in addition to Global Head of MTN & Structured Notes Trading and Global Co-Head of Hybrids Trading, May 2023 Kristen Macleod, appointed Head of US Macro Distribution, in addition to Co-Head of Global FX Distribution, February 2023

Barclays is consistently delivering on its Global Markets strategy. With a strategy grounded in delivery for clients and with several pods of excellence including FICC, Global Markets is delivering strong and sustainable results through the cycle, challenging and competing in the top 5: At FY 2022 Global Markets income increased 38% representing the best full year for both Global Markets and FICC on a comparable basis * At Q1 2023 Barclays CIB reported its best Q1 income on a comparable basis ** , in which FICC income increased 9%

* Period covering 2014-2016. Pre 2014 data was not restated following re-segmentation in 2016.

** On a comparable basis, period covering 2014-Q123. Pre 2014 data was not restated following re-segmentation in 2016.



