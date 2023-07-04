NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG ( CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, was added to membership of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index as part of the 2023 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index is effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023 and remains in place for one year. The stock was also automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.



“We are pleased to have been added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000® Index, one of the most widely cited performance benchmarks for emerging U.S. companies,” commented Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer. “As we continue to focus on strategy execution and operational excellence, we look forward to expanding our reach within the investment community.”

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com .

