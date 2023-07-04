FTI Consulting Expands Cybersecurity Practice into Hong Kong with Appointment of Eva Kwok

Author's Avatar
24 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Eva Kwok as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Cybersecurity practice.

Ms. Kwok, who is based in Hong Kong, joins with more than 23 years of experience in the information systems industry. In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Kwok will focus on forensic analysis, complex investigations and risk management, while also helping clients respond to and recover from cybersecurity incidents.

Ms. Kwok will also bring value to clients in cybersecurity readiness to help bolster their protections ahead of incidents. Most recently, Ms. Kwok served as the Cyber Lead of Deloitte China – Hong Kong, where she focused on cyber strategy, technology risk, data governance and assessment projects for large organizations.

“Cybersecurity is truly a global challenge, and organizations around the world are forced to grapple with complex issues daily,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Leader of FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice. “The impressive expertise that Eva brings to our global team will help clients in Hong Kong who are struggling to keep pace with an evolving threat landscape. Her ability to develop creative approaches to challenging issues is vital, especially when building cybersecurity risk and advisory strategies, and during incident response and investigations where traditional techniques fall short.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Kwok said, “Between digitalization efforts, smart city initiatives, pending cybersecurity law and regulations in Hong Kong and other jurisdictions globally, and increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, unprepared organizations face significant implications. Leveraging sector-specific, real-world experience, FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice is ideally suited to advise clients on their cyber risk management challenges, respond during a crisis, and deal with the complexities that often follow an incident.”

The appointment of Ms. Kwok continues the expansion of the firm’s capabilities in the Asia Pacific region this year, following the appointment of Wouter Veugelen, who joined the Cybersecurity practice as a Senior Managing Director and Australia Leader in January.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,700 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODg2MzY4NCM1NjYyMzI2IzIwMjQwOTE=
FTI-Consulting-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.