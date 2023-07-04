WASHINGTON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the appointment of Eva Kwok as a Senior Managing Director within the firm’s Cybersecurity practice.



Ms. Kwok, who is based in Hong Kong, joins with more than 23 years of experience in the information systems industry. In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Kwok will focus on forensic analysis, complex investigations and risk management, while also helping clients respond to and recover from cybersecurity incidents.

Ms. Kwok will also bring value to clients in cybersecurity readiness to help bolster their protections ahead of incidents. Most recently, Ms. Kwok served as the Cyber Lead of Deloitte China – Hong Kong, where she focused on cyber strategy, technology risk, data governance and assessment projects for large organizations.

“Cybersecurity is truly a global challenge, and organizations around the world are forced to grapple with complex issues daily,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Leader of FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice. “The impressive expertise that Eva brings to our global team will help clients in Hong Kong who are struggling to keep pace with an evolving threat landscape. Her ability to develop creative approaches to challenging issues is vital, especially when building cybersecurity risk and advisory strategies, and during incident response and investigations where traditional techniques fall short.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Kwok said, “Between digitalization efforts, smart city initiatives, pending cybersecurity law and regulations in Hong Kong and other jurisdictions globally, and increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, unprepared organizations face significant implications. Leveraging sector-specific, real-world experience, FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice is ideally suited to advise clients on their cyber risk management challenges, respond during a crisis, and deal with the complexities that often follow an incident.”

The appointment of Ms. Kwok continues the expansion of the firm’s capabilities in the Asia Pacific region this year, following the appointment of Wouter Veugelen, who joined the Cybersecurity practice as a Senior Managing Director and Australia Leader in January.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,700 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

