Syneos Health and uMotif Partner to Deliver Patient-centric eClinical Platform

24 hours ago
Integrated eCOA & ePRO Solution Taps Company’s Decentralized Capabilities and Technology Expertise

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a strategic partnership with uMotif, a clinical trial technology company putting the patient at the center of research. The collaboration will help accelerate clinical trials and bring new therapies to patients faster through a more efficient, end-to-end digital platform that includes robust Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) and Electronic Patient-reported Outcomes (ePRO) capabilities.

In addition to uMotif providing eCOA and ePRO services for Syneos Health customers, the companies will develop and deploy an exclusive patient-centric platform to deliver seamless, integrated customer solutions – including patient identification, recruitment, eConsent, eDiary, patient engagement and retention, and payments. Complemented by the Company’s StudyKIK recruitment technology platform, Syneos Health will build a single application to help drive better engagement, compliance and retention with patients, and reduce site burden.

“At Syneos Health, we are constantly evolving our solutions to address unmet customer, site and patient needs. The partnership with uMotif is a natural fit as both companies share a forward thinking approach to technology and are committed to the site and patient experience,” said Michael Brooks, Chief Operating Officer, Syneos Health. “We’re excited to collaborate with uMotif to deliver an integrated, best-in-class, patient-facing solution to bring clinical trials closer to the patient.”

The uMotif cloud-native and highly configurable platform is collaboratively designed with patients, healthcare professionals, monitors, data managers and sponsors. The modern platform can be quickly adapted to meet protocol specific requirements, providing optimal flexibility for sponsors, sites and patients.

“We’re excited to work with Syneos Health. We believe our modern, patient-centric solution is aligned with Syneos Health’s vision of creating a better patient experience and providing sponsors with better trials. We also look forward to building a solution that leverages the power of StudyKIK’s patient identification, recruitment and retention technology platform and complements Syneos Health’s focus on patient centric solutions,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO, uMotif. “Together, we are deploying a solution where patient workflow is made simple, easy and effective – ensuring that participants are fully able and engaged to capture large volumes of data – to help maximize the success of a clinical trial.”

This partnership demonstrates Syneos Health’s continued investment in technology and data solutions that accelerate clinical development, integrating the voice of the site and patient to optimize performance for biopharma customers.

About uMotif
Putting patients first is in uMotif’s DNA. The uMotif eCOA/ePRO platform delivers faster, quality clinical trials and real-world studies by putting patients at the core of research. Through cloud-hosting in the US, Europe and China, the GCP, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR-compliant platform supports any study or trial, from Clinical Phase I, II and III studies through to decentralized or virtual real-world studies. Find out how uMotif can improve your clinical research programs and real-world studies at www.umotif.com

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial) is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics.

Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Ronnie Speight
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 919 745 2745
[email protected]

Media Contact
Gary Gatyas
Executive Director, External Communications
+1 908 763 3428
[email protected]

