Oculis to Host an R&D Retina Day to Showcase Clinical Programs Targeting Diabetic Macular Edema and Other Retina Diseases on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image
  • R&D Retina Day featuring several retina experts will take place from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel and online
  • Co-principal investigators, Dr. David S. Boyer and Dr. Arshad M. Khanani, for Phase 3 DIAMOND trial of OCS-01 eye drops in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) will discuss recent Stage 1 readout and plans for next steps
  • Dr. Quan Dong Nguyen to highlight clinical proof-of-concept (PoC) LEOPARD trial of OCS-01 eye drops in Cystoid Macular Edema (CME)
  • Neuro-ophthalmology expert Dr. Sophie Bonnin will discuss clinical PoC ACUITY trial of OCS-05 in Acute Optic Neuritis (AON)
  • Click here to register to attend the event either in-person or virtually

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG ( OCS), a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care, today announced that it will host its first R&D Day featuring multiple experts to showcase its clinical programs targeting retina diseases on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EDT. Those interested can participate in the event either in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, or virtually via webcast. To register for the event, please click here.

Topics to be covered by retina specialists and the Oculis management team during the event include the unmet medical needs and current treatment landscapes in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Cystoid Macular Edema (CME), and Acute Optic Neuritis (AON), as well as:

  • OCS-01 DME DIAMOND program: The recent Stage 1 read-out of the DIAMOND trial and plans for the upcoming DIAMOND 1 and DIAMOND 2 trials
  • OCS-01 CME LEOPARD trial: The PoC LEOPARD trial initiation of OCS-01 eye drops in CME
  • OCS-05 AON ACUITY trial: The ongoing PoC ACUITY trial of OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate with a novel mechanism of action, in Acute Optic Neuritis

Retina experts participating in the event include:

  • Sophie Bonnin, MD: Neuro-retina specialist at the Foundation Rothschild Hospital, Paris, with clinical expertise in retina, neuro-ophthalmology and clinical imaging
  • David S. Boyer, MD: Co-principal investigator of the DIAMOND trial; Partner, Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group; Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine; Oculis Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member
  • Quan Dong Nguyen, MD, MSc, FARVO, FASRS: Principal investigator of the LEOPARD trial; Oculis SAB member; Professor of Ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine
  • Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS: Co-principal investigator of the DIAMOND trial; Oculis SAB member; Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates; Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

A live and online question and answer (Q&A) session with the above retina specialists, Oculis management, and additional expert panelists will follow the formal presentations. The additional expert panelists participating in the Q&A session include:

  • Pravin Dugel, MD: Oculis Board of Directors member, retina specialist, and President of Iveric Bio. Prior to Iveric Bio, Dr. Dugel was Managing Partner, Retinal Consultants of Arizona and the Retinal Research Institute; Clinical Professor, USC Eye Institute, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California
  • Sabri Markabi, MD: Independent R&D consultant with 25 years of senior and worldwide leadership experience in drug development executive roles including Global Head of Research and Development & Chief Medical Officer at Alcon and Global Head of Development for the Ophthalmology and Neuroscience Franchises at Novartis; Oculis Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member
  • Ramin Tadayoni, MD: Professor of Ophthalmology at University of Paris; Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Lariboisière University Hospital and at the Foundation Rothschild Hospital; Retina Chair of Oculis SAB
  • Pablo Villoslada, MD: Adjunct Professor at Stanford University; former Medical Director of Neuroinflammation at Genentech; Oculis SAB member

The Q&A session will be facilitated by Oculis’s CEO, Riad Sherif, MD, while Bastian Dehmel, MD, Head of Development, will be available to answer questions.

About Oculis

Oculis ( OCS) is a global biopharmaceutical company purposefully driven to save sight and improve eye care. Oculis’ highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline comprises multiple innovative product candidates in development for eye diseases of high unmet medical need. It includes OCS-01 eye drops, a topical candidate in Phase 3 development for diabetic macular edema (DME) and inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; OCS-02 eye drops, a topical biologic candidate in Phase 2b development for dry eye disease (DED) and uveitis; and OCS-05, a disease modifying candidate for acute optic neuritis (AON) and other neuro-ophthalmic disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis. The first in-patient, proof-of-concept trial with OCS-05 is currently ongoing in France. Headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in the United States, Europe and China, Oculis’ goal is to deliver life-changing eye treatments to patients worldwide. The company is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record in the pharmaceutical industry, supported by leading international healthcare investors.

Contacts

Dr. Riad Sherif, CEO
[email protected]

Mrs. Sylvia Cheung, CFO
[email protected]

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
[email protected]
1-212-915-2577

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. For example, statements regarding expected future milestones and catalysts; the initiation, timing, progress and results of Oculis’ clinical and preclinical studies; Oculis’ research and development programs, regulatory and business strategy, future development plans, and management; Oculis’ ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; and the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Oculis and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond Oculis’ control. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected and/or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Oculis, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Oculis’ annual report on Form 20-F, and any other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Oculis undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

ti?nf=MTAwMDgyNjc4MiM0MDE1NzIyNjUjMjE4OTAyMw==
Oculis-SA.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.