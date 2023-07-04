VoIP-Pal Provides Legal Update on the Status of Current Patent Litigation

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

The Western District of Texas grants VoIP-Pal’s motion for reconsideration

WACO, Texas, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) ( VPLM) is pleased to provide a legal update of recent developments in the current patent litigation.

  • At a hearing held on June 12, 2023, in Case No. 6:20-CV-00272-ADA the Court granted VoIP-Pal’s motion to reconsider the Court’s final construction of the term “routing message” and construed the term to mean “a message that includes a callee user name field and a route field.”
  • VoIP-Pal has filed a stipulation dismissing its lawsuit against Samsung in the Western District of Texas (WDTX).
  • As a result of stipulations dismissing the lawsuits against Facebook, Google, and Twitter in the Northern District of California (NDCAL), the pending motions for judgment on the pleadings against U.S. Patent Nos. 8,630,234; 10,880,721; and 10,218,606 have been denied as moot. Additionally, the PTAB has terminated Meta’s and Google’s involvement in IPRs filed against U.S. Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, stated, “We are very pleased to be done with the cases in California and to have the Alice motions behind us. This now allows us to focus all of our attention on the upcoming trials this October in Waco, Texas, vs. Verizon and T-Mobile, and the ongoing case against Amazon asserting our RBR continuation patent.”

Mr. Malak also said, “I would also like to express my appreciation to our lead attorney Lewis Hudnell and his firm for all of their hard work and dedication to our success. We are very happy to have him on our team as we move forward together towards achieving our monetization goals. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation ( VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website:www.voip-pal.com
IR inquiries:[email protected]
IR Contact:Rich Inza (954) 495-4600


ti?nf=ODg2Mzk0OSM1NjYyNzczIzIwODA2OTQ=
Voip-Pal-Com-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.