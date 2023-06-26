AROBS launches AROBS Polska, following the completion of the transaction with SYDERAL Polska

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 26, 2023

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the most significant technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, launches AROBS Polska following the successful acquisition of a 94% majority stake in SYDERAL Polska. AROBS Polska has a team of over 30 specialists in developing products and technologies for quantum and optical communication, data storage and processing, satellite mechanisms, and instrument control.

AROBS_1.jpg

"Integrating SYDERAL Polska business and community-wise, within the group, and launching it under the name of AROBS Polska is a significant step in our medium and long-term development strategy. We are focused on investing in our Polish company and growing AROBS Polska towards becoming one of the most representative aerospace technology companies in Poland and, along with AROBS Engineering, establishing AROBS as a partner of choice for the entire European space industry and beyond, " stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS Polska will continue working on projects and products for the European Space Agency (ESA) and commercial space markets. Furthermore, integration into the AROBS group brings new opportunities for the Polish company to participate in more complex projects on the aerospace, automotive and embedded systems market, along with AROBS Engineering, which is also highly specialized in aerospace, marine, embedded for medical devices and for consumer electronics.

" Joining the AROBS Group was the most important step for SYDERAL Polska since the launch of our company. We have gained a strong partner, ready to support the current vision of our company as well as create for us new opportunities thanks to synergies with AROBS Engineering. Changing the name to AROBS Polska is a natural step that contributes to strengthening the image of the entire AROBS brand in the space technology market. AROBS Polska is part of a strong technology-focused group, whose key to success is building trust and long-term cooperation with business", stated Michal Drogosz, CEO of AROBS Polska.

In February of this year, AROBS announced the signing of the transaction to acquire the majority stake in SYDERAL Polska. The now named AROBS Polska will continue to be managed by Michal Drogosz, the current CEO, also a company shareholder with a 6% stake.

AROBS is on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since December 2021, and now is the most significant technology company, after capitalization. More about AROBS Polska: https://arobs.com/arobs-polska/. More about AROBS https://arobs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108577/AROBS_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108578/AROBS_2.jpg

AROBS_2.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN36234&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arobs-launches-arobs-polska-following-the-completion-of-the-transaction-with-syderal-polska-301857889.html

SOURCE AROBS Transilvania Software

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN36234&Transmission_Id=202306260700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN36234&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.