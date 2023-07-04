NICE Actimize, a NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) business, was named the winner in the Suitability (Pan Asia) category by WealthBriefingAsia Awards for the third consecutive year. Sponsored by WealthBriefing, a publication of Clearview Financial Media and a leading global provider of business intelligence in the private banking and wealth management space, the awards program rewards achievement, top class performance, and innovation across Asia.

In the competition’s eleventh year, NICE Actimize emerged as the 2023 Suitability (Pan Asia) winner in supporting wealth advisors and asset managers through the successful implementation of its holistic surveillance solutions offerings. NICE Actimize showed how it prioritized its investment in the Wealth Management and Suitability area throughout Asia, applying cloud, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics to enable its customers to support the best interests of their end clients.

“With our strong commitment to the Asia-Pacific market, our innovative surveillance solutions are helping financial institutions meet regulatory obligations while managing client risk,” said Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE. “Increased regulatory pressures throughout the region demand better controls and when compounded with the complexity of investment strategies, financial firms must identify sales activity issues and record actions to meet ongoing regulatory requirements. Our solutions support our FIs in addressing these concerns.”

“For the third time, our winner NICE Actimize has continued to advance its suitability offering to ensure it is at the forefront of the Asian market,” said ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris. “These awards recognize the very best operators in Asia wealth management, with ‘independence,’ ‘integrity,’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Asia wealth management.”

NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Suitability for Wealth and Insurance is a comprehensive AI-powered surveillance and suitability solution that builds on the capabilities of NICE Actimize’s industry-leading SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance suite. A growing body of global regulations and recommendations are requiring financial services organizations to monitor employees more closely; review their investment recommendations, transactions and accounts for suitability and undue risks; and ensure that mandated disclosures are being properly communicated.

Among the supported regulations within APAC are the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Private Banking Sales and Advisory Practices guidance and the Securities and Futures Commission’s and Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s suitability obligations.

Earlier this year, NICE Actimize won the WealthTech Americas award, as well as the WealthBriefing Europe award, all for Suitability further demonstrating its global leadership in this category.

For a replay of NICE Actimize’s webinar, “Heightened Expectations: Sales & Suitability in a Digital Era,” please click here.

For more information on NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X solutions, please click here.

