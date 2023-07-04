WisdomTree Announces ETF Share Splits

23 hours ago
WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today announced forward share splits on the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ), the WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) and the WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS). Forward splits increase the number of shares outstanding and decrease the price per share. The splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment.

The stock splits will apply to shareholders of record as of the close of the markets on August 7, 2023, payable after the close of the markets on August 9, 2023. Shares will trade at their post-split price on August 10, 2023.

Fund Name

Ticker

NAV per Share (as of
6/21/2023)

Split Ratio

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

HEDJ

$81.89

2:1

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

AGZD

$44.17

2:1

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

DXJS

$53.00

2:1

The following table illustrates the effect of a hypothetical 2-for-1 forward share split:

Period

Number of Shares
Owned

Hypothetical Price per
Share

Total Value of Shares

Pre-Split

100

$100

$10,000

Post-Split

200

$50

$10,000

The WisdomTree Capital Markets team is continually evaluating the suite of WisdomTree funds for potential operational or other changes that seek to benefit investors, with particular focus on ETF trading.

WisdomTree Funds are sold by prospectus only. You should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the WisdomTree Funds before making an investment decision. The prospectus contains this and other important information. Please read it carefully before investing. To obtain a printed copy, please call 866.909.WISE (9473).

WisdomTree Funds are distributed in the U.S. by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves currency, political and economic risk. Funds focusing on a single country, sector and/or funds that emphasize investments in smaller companies may experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging markets, real estate, currency, fixed income and alternative investments include additional risks. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds, they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $93 billion1 in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree Prime™, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

1 AUM as of 6/23/2023

