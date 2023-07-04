AGCO Welcomes True Ag & Turf Dealership for Expanded Sales and Services to Eastern Nebraska Farmers

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, welcomes True Ag & Turf to its growing dealership network. True Ag’s leadership has reached an agreement in principle to obtain existing Nebraska AGCO dealers Manzer Equipment, Merz Farm Equipment, and West Point Implement of Columbus with a planned start date in early July 2023. True Ag’s entry into Nebraska will provide expanded sales and services at all its locations for AGCO’s full lineup of popular brands and equipment, including Fendt® and its Rogator® application products and Massey Ferguson®.

Though the dealerships in Columbus, Falls City, and Osmond will merge under the new True Ag brand and its leadership, each location’s local management and staff will remain for seamless continuity of sales and services to customers. “Maintaining existing relationships and the trust they’ve built with local farmers is crucial,” said Nathan Wisehart, True Ag’s CEO. “True Ag will be focused on expanding sales and services in the area by building on the histories and hard work of our predecessors.”

“AGCO is excited about True Ag’s introduction to Nebraska farmers,” said Bill Hurley, AGCO VP of Distribution, Americas. “This new dealership will bring full line access to the best of our brands, including Massey Ferguson and Fendt, and that means greater precision ag technologies and superior services to growers in eastern Nebraska.”

“True Ag will bring tremendous focus and resources to farmers across eastern Nebraska,” said Steve Manzer, owner of Manzer Equipment, which will now be a True Ag location in Osmond. “It’s been an honor serving northeast Nebraska farmers as Manzer Equipment, and I look forward to being part of True Ag’s new team.”

AGCO embarked on an ambitious growth plan in North America in 2022, and recent dealership news in Indiana, North Carolina, Manitoba, and now Nebraska are part of that strategy. “AGCO has experienced significant growth, and our dealers are investing in our vision and their futures as well,” said Hurley. “Farmers recognize the value that AGCO’s innovative equipment and technologies bring to their operations, and our dealers are excited to expand their services in territories across North America.”

For more information, visit www.trueagturf.com in the coming weeks.

Fendt, Gleaner, Hesston, Massey Ferguson, and Rogator are registered trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (

NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230626536171r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626536171/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.