AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, welcomes True Ag & Turf to its growing dealership network. True Ag’s leadership has reached an agreement in principle to obtain existing Nebraska AGCO dealers Manzer Equipment, Merz Farm Equipment, and West Point Implement of Columbus with a planned start date in early July 2023. True Ag’s entry into Nebraska will provide expanded sales and services at all its locations for AGCO’s full lineup of popular brands and equipment, including Fendt® and its Rogator® application products and Massey Ferguson®.

Though the dealerships in Columbus, Falls City, and Osmond will merge under the new True Ag brand and its leadership, each location’s local management and staff will remain for seamless continuity of sales and services to customers. “Maintaining existing relationships and the trust they’ve built with local farmers is crucial,” said Nathan Wisehart, True Ag’s CEO. “True Ag will be focused on expanding sales and services in the area by building on the histories and hard work of our predecessors.”

“AGCO is excited about True Ag’s introduction to Nebraska farmers,” said Bill Hurley, AGCO VP of Distribution, Americas. “This new dealership will bring full line access to the best of our brands, including Massey Ferguson and Fendt, and that means greater precision ag technologies and superior services to growers in eastern Nebraska.”

“True Ag will bring tremendous focus and resources to farmers across eastern Nebraska,” said Steve Manzer, owner of Manzer Equipment, which will now be a True Ag location in Osmond. “It’s been an honor serving northeast Nebraska farmers as Manzer Equipment, and I look forward to being part of True Ag’s new team.”

AGCO embarked on an ambitious growth plan in North America in 2022, and recent dealership news in Indiana, North Carolina, Manitoba, and now Nebraska are part of that strategy. “AGCO has experienced significant growth, and our dealers are investing in our vision and their futures as well,” said Hurley. “Farmers recognize the value that AGCO’s innovative equipment and technologies bring to their operations, and our dealers are excited to expand their services in territories across North America.”

