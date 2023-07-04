SMITHFIELD, N.C. and WALL, N.J., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced that existing customer Johnston Community College (JCC) elected to migrate to BIO-key’s PortalGuard® IDaaS cloud-based platform to improve agility, security, and efficiency that comes from being able to leverage a single pane of glass to secure their entire IT environment. PortalGuard IDaaS provides IAM security regardless of where a user is signing in from and flexible integration options to support all types of access scenarios for both cloud-based and on-premises applications.



Johnston Community College has been utilizing PortalGuard’s on-premises solution since 2018. In recent years, higher educational institutions like JCC have been increasing the number of digital learning formats for students, so connecting securely to cloud-based systems is an essential element within a safe and supportive learning environment. PortalGuard significantly improved end-user access by providing secure single sign-on using SAML and CAS (Central Authentication Service) protocols for applications, including Microsoft 365, Blackboard, ExamSoft, Trac Cloud, Omni CMS, Anthology, and Explorance Blue, among others. In addition, PortalGuard offers the college’s approximately 5,000 users an enhanced user experience with flexible multi-factor authentication options for secure access to institutional applications and data.

"PortalGuard IDaaS has experienced rapid growth from new and existing customers across multiple industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "Higher Education institutions are seeking security experts like BIO-key to accelerate their ability to execute strategic security initiatives and meet their digital transformation goals. The PortalGuard IDaaS platform enables IT teams to meet end-user demands for access personalization and convenience while cost-effectively addressing the ever-evolving challenges of cybersecurity threats."

About BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software managing millions of users. Its cloud-based PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) capabilities, enable large-scale Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized on-premises solutions.

