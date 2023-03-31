Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today provided an update regarding the recent performance of its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio, or SHOP, segment. The Company also provided additional insight into the calculation of its debt incurrence covenant that prohibits it from refinancing or issuing new debt.

Monthly Unaudited Results in DHC’s Total SHOP Comparable Properties:

May 2023 occupancy was 78.1%, 840 basis points below May 2019, and 10 basis points above April 2023.

May 2023 Resident Fees and Services revenue was $92.5 million, $10.6 million, or 10%, below May 2019, and $0.8 million, or 1%, above April 2023.

May 2023 net operating income, or NOI, was $5.8 million, $11.1 million, or 66%, below May 2019, and $3.2 million, or 36%, below April 2023.

May 2023 NOI margin was 6.3%, 1,020 basis points below May 2019, and 360 basis points below April 2023.

Year to Date Unaudited Results in DHC’s Total SHOP Comparable Properties:

Year to date occupancy through May 31, 2023, was 77.5%, 900 basis points below the same period in 2019.

Year to date Resident Fees and Services revenue through May 31, 2023, was $456.3 million, $57.3 million, or 11%, below the same period in 2019.

Year to date NOI through May 31, 2023, was $31.7 million, $62.6 million, or 66%, below the same period in 2019.

Year to date NOI margin through May 31, 2023, was 6.9%, 1,140 basis points below the same period in 2019.

Debt Incurrence Covenant:

DHC is not currently in compliance and has not been in compliance for over two years with its debt incurrence covenant, which compliance is required for DHC to refinance or issue any new debt.

For the four quarters ended March 31, 2023, DHC would have needed $81.3 million of additional income to be in compliance with the 1.5x annual debt service level required for its debt incurrence covenant, as detailed below.

Four quarters ended March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Office Portfolio and Other Income $163,340 SHOP Income 26,443 Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service $189,783 Annual Debt Service(1) $180,727 Ratio of Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to Annual Debt Service 1.05x Additional Income Required for 1.5x Annual Debt Service $81,308

(1) Calculated based on March 31, 2023, interest rates

DHC believes that, to successfully refinance its $450 million of debt maturing in January 2024, it must achieve debt incurrence covenant compliance no later than September 30, 2023.

SHOP NOI needs to be over $65.6 million in aggregate, or $16.4 million per month on average, from June through September 2023 in order for DHC to be in compliance with its debt incurrence covenant as of September 30, 2023, assuming the balance of DHC’s portfolio continues to perform at first quarter 2023 levels.

SHOP NOI was $32.7 million in aggregate, or $6.5 million per month on average, from January through May 2023, which is $9.9 million, or 60%, below the monthly average SHOP NOI DHC believes is required for it to be in compliance with its debt incurrence covenant by September 30, 2023.

Timing for Compliance with Debt Incurrence Covenant and Merger with Office Properties Income Trust:

Given that SHOP performance improvement is not consistent from month to month, DHC continues to believe that the earliest it will be in debt incurrence covenant compliance is mid-year 2024, after $700 million of DHC debt matures.

DHC also believes there is a significant risk that it may not reach debt incurrence covenant compliance by mid-year 2024 because the difficult current market environment may further impede SHOP recovery. Several DHC peers that have experienced a faster SHOP recovery than DHC have not yet realized NOI margins equal to pre-COVID levels, which may indicate that DHC’s NOI margins from SHOP will be slower to recover than originally projected.

Jennifer Francis, DHC’s President and Chief Executive Officer made the following statement regarding today’s announcement:

“DHC’s SHOP performance in May 2023 continues to evidence that its SHOP recovery is inconsistent and hard to predict. Because of this, we believe it is very unlikely that DHC will be in compliance with its debt incurrence covenant in time to refinance its $450 million of debt maturing in January 2024. In fact, we continue to believe that the earliest DHC will be in debt incurrence covenant compliance will be mid-year 2024 and there is significant risk that it may take longer. DHC has $700 million of debt maturing before mid-year 2024, leaving DHC with no path to refinance its upcoming maturing debt. For this reason, management had little choice but to conclude that there is substantial doubt regarding DHC’s ability to continue as a going concern. DHC’s inability to refinance maturing debt is a primary reason we believe that the pending merger with Office Properties Income Trust is the best path forward for DHC and provides shareholders the best alternative to realize increased shareholder value in the long term. Upon closing of the merger, the $450 million of DHC debt maturing in January 2024 will be refinanced and the combined company will be immediately in compliance with its debt incurrence covenant. In addition, the combined company will be less vulnerable to the inconsistent nature of the SHOP recovery and the annual distribution to DHC shareholders will immediately increase by 267%. The DHC Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the merger.”