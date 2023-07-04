IQVIA™ ( NYSE:IQV, Financial) today announced the launch of IQVIA RIM Smart Labeling, a comprehensive labeling solution for the life sciences industry that provides an intelligence-driven approach for more efficient and compliant global label management. Through this unique solution, life sciences companies can consolidate regulatory label planning, tracking and execution systems and workflows into one streamlined process.

RIM Smart Labeling is part of IQVIA’s suite of purpose-built regulatory, safety and quality technology solutions and services. Label management is an extremely complex, highly regulated process spanning multiple systems, geographies and stakeholders. An adjustment at any point in this ecosystem could trigger a labeling change. RIM Smart Labeling simplifies, automates and streamlines the global management of label changes through:

Orchestrating workflow from change request through implementation

Utilizing regulatory intelligence for implementation of global and country-specific labels, information translations and artwork

Facilitating structured content management to ensure consistency and accuracy of core and regional labels

Integrating reporting and dashboards to provide end-to-end visibility of the global label management process

Rather than using disparate systems, RIM Smart Labeling consolidates the activities into a single platform. It facilitates the proactive monitoring of global label changes through real-time workflow tracking, supporting regulatory compliance and centralizing notifications, alerts and tasks.

“IQVIA RIM Smart Labeling empowers organizations to streamline and standardize global label management across an increasingly intricate regulatory environment,” said Joe Rymsza, Vice President, Global Safety, Regulatory and Quality Technology Solutions at IQVIA. “With this solution, life sciences companies can focus on reducing label management costs and complexity while heightening compliance operations across geographies and stakeholders.”

IQVIA provides an extensive portfolio of labeling services and solutions, which include label outsourcing and translation management, labeling comparison for compliance and drug label explorer. Powered by IQVIA Natural Language Processing insight hub, best practice process optimization and connected intelligence insights, RIM Smart Labeling helps reduce manual efforts while ensuring quality. For more insight into these solutions, visit the RIM Smart Labeling page.

About IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

