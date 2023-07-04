IQVIA Launches RIM Smart Labeling to Deliver Intelligence-Driven Approach for Global Label Management

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

IQVIA™ (

NYSE:IQV, Financial) today announced the launch of IQVIA RIM Smart Labeling, a comprehensive labeling solution for the life sciences industry that provides an intelligence-driven approach for more efficient and compliant global label management. Through this unique solution, life sciences companies can consolidate regulatory label planning, tracking and execution systems and workflows into one streamlined process.

RIM Smart Labeling is part of IQVIA’s suite of purpose-built regulatory, safety and quality technology solutions and services. Label management is an extremely complex, highly regulated process spanning multiple systems, geographies and stakeholders. An adjustment at any point in this ecosystem could trigger a labeling change. RIM Smart Labeling simplifies, automates and streamlines the global management of label changes through:

  • Orchestrating workflow from change request through implementation
  • Utilizing regulatory intelligence for implementation of global and country-specific labels, information translations and artwork
  • Facilitating structured content management to ensure consistency and accuracy of core and regional labels
  • Integrating reporting and dashboards to provide end-to-end visibility of the global label management process

Rather than using disparate systems, RIM Smart Labeling consolidates the activities into a single platform. It facilitates the proactive monitoring of global label changes through real-time workflow tracking, supporting regulatory compliance and centralizing notifications, alerts and tasks.

“IQVIA RIM Smart Labeling empowers organizations to streamline and standardize global label management across an increasingly intricate regulatory environment,” said Joe Rymsza, Vice President, Global Safety, Regulatory and Quality Technology Solutions at IQVIA. “With this solution, life sciences companies can focus on reducing label management costs and complexity while heightening compliance operations across geographies and stakeholders.”

IQVIA provides an extensive portfolio of labeling services and solutions, which include label outsourcing and translation management, labeling comparison for compliance and drug label explorer. Powered by IQVIA Natural Language Processing insight hub, best practice process optimization and connected intelligence insights, RIM Smart Labeling helps reduce manual efforts while ensuring quality. For more insight into these solutions, visit the RIM Smart Labeling page.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (

NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230626966263r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626966263/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.