Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it has been added as a member of the U.S. Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index (the “Russell 2000® Index”), as part of the 2023 Russell U.S. Index’s annual reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

"Forge's inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index is particularly timely as we continue to drive value to institutional investors, including through our first index – the Forge Private Market Index," said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge. "We believe inclusion in this iconic index strengthens our position as an industry leader. We look forward to increasing our visibility within the institutional investor community – through our index, our data and as a proxy to private market performance, as we continue to deliver on our long-term vision to create an accessible, transparent and liquid private market."

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. By combining a leading trading platform and operating expertise, Forge enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. Forge helps provide additional transparency, access and solutions that companies as well as institutional and accredited investors can use to confidently navigate and efficiently transact in the private markets.

The annual reconstitution of the broad-market Russell Indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks, ranking them by total market capitalization. Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Forge

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” ”could,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict, indicate or relate to future events or trends or Forge’s future financial or operating performance, or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Forge’s beliefs regarding its financial position and operating performance, future opportunities for Forge to expand its business, and positive effects from Forge’s inclusion on the Russell 2000® Index. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, while considered reasonable by Forge and its management, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in Forge’s documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 9, 2023. There may be additional risks that Forge presently does not know of or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Forge’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Forge anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Forge may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Forge specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Forge’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

