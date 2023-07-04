First BanCorp Announces the Release of Its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced the release of its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, which highlights the Corporation’s strategy and development relating to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters. This 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report provides more information on the Corporation’s performance and management of our commitments to address ESG priorities, while building long-term value to the Corporation’s stakeholders.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to making a meaningful impact on our employees, customers and communities, through our ESG strategy,” said Aurelio Aleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp, and added, “At First BanCorp, assisting our clients and communities navigate the challenges and opportunities of our rapidly changing markets is essential to our mission of enabling financial growth and economic progress. I am confident that we will help build a sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive future for our company, our people, our customers, and our communities.”

The Corporation’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report references relevant sectors from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

View the full report here.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico is First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company, a small loans company. First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230626205359r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626205359/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.