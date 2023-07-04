First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced the release of its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, which highlights the Corporation’s strategy and development relating to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters. This 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report provides more information on the Corporation’s performance and management of our commitments to address ESG priorities, while building long-term value to the Corporation’s stakeholders.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to making a meaningful impact on our employees, customers and communities, through our ESG strategy,” said Aurelio Aleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp, and added, “At First BanCorp, assisting our clients and communities navigate the challenges and opportunities of our rapidly changing markets is essential to our mission of enabling financial growth and economic progress. I am confident that we will help build a sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive future for our company, our people, our customers, and our communities.”

The Corporation’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report references relevant sectors from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

View the full report here.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico is First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company, a small loans company. First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626205359/en/