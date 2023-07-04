P10 Joins Russell Indexes

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that it has joined the broad-market Russell 2000® Index. Annual Russell index reconstitution captures the 4000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization, including the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes. Being included in the Russell 3000® means P10 will also be included in the Russell 2000®.



Robert Alpert, Chairman and Co-CEO, and Co-CEO Clark Webb said, “We are honored to be included in the prestigious Russell indexes. We believe index inclusion is an important component to reaching a wider investor universe while drawing attention to our superior business model and financial performance.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2023, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,300 investors across 50 states, 54 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management’s current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: global and domestic market and business conditions; successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business; changes in our tax status; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy; and our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks that we face, you should refer to the “Risk Factors” included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 27, 2023, and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

P10 Press and Investor Contact:

[email protected]