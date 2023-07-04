State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), has marked the 5th anniversary of its SPDR Gold MiniShares® Trust (GLDM®). Launched on June 25, 2018, GLDM is the leader among low-cost gold ETFs in the market with more than $6.2 billion in assets.1 Since its launch GLDM has grown to be the third largest gold ETF in the US.2

“At just 10 basis points, GLDM has proven to be a great low-cost choice for long-term buy and hold investors seeking access to the benefits of gold,” said George Milling-Stanley, Chief Gold Strategist at State Street Global Advisors. “The launch of the world’s first gold ETF, SPDR® Gold Shares (GLD®), nearly two decades ago broke many perceived barriers to investing in gold. It paved the way for GLDM’s introduction as a cost-effective option that further democratized investing in gold, which has increasingly become a core holding for retail investors looking to build diversified portfolios.”

Gold Holds Its Value in Investors’ Eyes: Allocations Expected to Rise in Next Year

To mark the 5th anniversary of GLDM, State Street Global Advisors released the results of its Gold ETF Impact Study, which was designed to better understand investor attitudes and behaviors around investing in gold. According to the research, 20% of U.S. investors currently have gold in their portfolios. Among these investors, the average gold allocation is 14% of portfolio assets and nearly half (47%) hold gold ETFs.

“With recession risk still looming, the allure of gold as an investment in today’s market environment continues to be very strong,” said Milling-Stanley. “Year-to-date, SPDR gold ETFs have attracted over $2 billion of inflows, which is a testament to the unique attributes of the asset class and the accessibility, transparency, and cost effectiveness of the ETF wrapper.” 3

According to the study, among investors who invest in gold, more than half are likely to increase their investment in the next 6-12 months, with the percentage of investors in gold ETFs (57%) slightly outweighing investors who may also hold other types of gold assets (e.g. bars and coins, gold mining stocks, commodity funds etc.) at 53%.

Millennials Have Bigger Appetite for Gold Than Generation X or Boomers, Despite Education Woes

Notably, Millennials have a bigger appetite for gold than Generation X or Boomers. On average, Millennials (17%) have a higher percentage of gold in their investment portfolio than Gen X and Boomers (10% each).

More Millennials than Gen X and Boomers agree that gold ETFs are the best way to invest in gold (69% versus 35% and 55% respectively).

The survey also revealed that 80% of all investors believe gold will always have monetary value but only 41% say they understand what influences its price. Comparatively, of investors with gold in their portfolios, the majority (75%) say they understand the variables impacting its price.

“Our Gold ETF Impact Survey indicates there is still significant room for more investor education about the benefits of gold and the role it can play in a portfolio,” said Milling-Stanley. “As the entire gold industry continues to improve the education around how to invest in gold and the portfolio benefits it can provide, we expect to see growth in gold investment demand.”

What’s Attracting Investors to Gold ETFs?

As for perceptions about gold’s impact on investment performance, nearly nine in ten gold investors (88%) feel gold is a long-term, strategic investment.

Furthermore, approximately three in four gold ETF investors (73%) say the holding improved the performance of their investment portfolio, with three-fourths saying ETFs are a more cost effective way to invest in gold.

Gold investors who participated in the study felt that the primary benefits of owning the precious metal are its potential to maintain/increase in value during an economic downturn (68%), diversification (67%), and its role as a hedge against inflation (67%).

For investors familiar with gold ETFs, 60% believe gold ETFs are the best way to invest in the commodity. The three key perceived benefits of gold ETFs that rise to the top are:

Convenience (90%)

Ability to gain from price fluctuations without having to buy/sell physical gold (89%)

Gold ETFs are an investor-friendly product (85%)

“Our study found that investors holding gold ETFs are more likely to be optimistic about their financial future (83%) than those who do not (73%),” said Milling-Stanley. “Gold ETFs have proven to be resilient during times of market turbulence. We expect the three Rs of rates, recession and risk to be key drivers for gold prices and investor demand this year.”

For more on SPDR’s forecast for gold, read our 2023 Midyear Gold Outlook.

About State Street Global Advisors Gold ETF Impact Survey, March – April 2023

State Street Global Advisors, in partnership with A2Bplanning and Prodege, conducted an online survey among individual investors in the US. Data was collected from March 24 to April 19, 2023 from a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults ages 25+ who have investable assets of $250,000 or more.

