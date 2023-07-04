Golden Star Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Rights

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Star Acquisition Corporation ( GODNU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing Wednesday, June 28, 2023, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 6,900,000 units (the “Units”) may commence separate trading of the underlying component securities. Each Unit consists of one ordinary share, par value $0.001 per ordinary share (“Share”), and one right to receive two-tenth (2/10) of one Share upon the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “GODNU.”

The ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “GODN” and “GODNR” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their securities brokers contact Vstock Transfer LLC at 18 Lafayette Place, Woodmere, New York 11598, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and rights.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering through Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., which acted as the sole book runner for the offering and as the representative of the underwriters in the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 1, 2023. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Golden Star Acquisition Corporation

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation is a newly organized blank check company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Company contacts:

Mr. Linjun Guo
Chief Executive Officer
Golden Star Acquisition Corporation
99 Hudson Street, 5th Floor,
New York, New York 10013
Tel.: (646) 706-5365
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2NDQ3MCM1NjY0NTE5IzUwMDExNTgxOQ==
Golden-Star-Acquisition-Corpor.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.