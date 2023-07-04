Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has joined the Russell 2000® Index. Iteris was included in a preliminary list of additions posted in May and is now a member, effective this morning, June 26, after the U.S. markets open.

“We are delighted to be included in the Russell 2000 Index, one of the most widely referenced benchmarks in the U.S. stock market,” said Joe Bergera, president and CEO of Iteris. “This milestone further demonstrates Iteris has achieved a critical financial inflection point that is underpinned by strong technology innovation and commercial execution.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

