Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion,”) a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, is hosting Investor Day tomorrow Tuesday, June 27.

Registered attendees will be able to experience a production facility tour, ride and drives in vehicles equipped with the Hypertruck ERX™ powertrain, a look at the Hypertruck KARNO™ demonstration vehicle as well as KARNO™ stationary power opportunities and more. The event will also feature presentations from Hyliion’s management team, the KARNO generator’s chief engineer, and additional guest speakers. These presentations will be publicly available via a live webcast.

Hyliion’s Investor Day

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Presentation start time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT

Register for the virtual event here: https://hyliion-inc-investor-day-2023.open-exchange.net/

An archived webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Hyliion’s website after the event concludes.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

