MIAMI, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods worldwide, today announced an agreement with Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) ( TWOH), a leading distributor of food related products in Canada. The announcement was made jointly by Nadav Elituv, President of Two Hands Corporation and Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart for Life.



“Expansion of our sales in both domestic and international markets is a key component of our growth strategy as part of our stated goal of reaching $100 million in revenue. Towards this end we are very proud to introduce Smart for Life to additional consumers across Canada,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “Although followers of Smart for Life’s products have been familiar with our offering in Costco Canada based on our presence there over the years, we are looking forward to significantly expanding our audience of consumers to include a wide gamut of additional distribution partners and retail channels. We believe our partnership with Two Hands will take our distribution in Canada to the next level.”

“Smart for Life is known for its commitment to quality and innovation. In particular, their protein bars offer a combination of great taste, nutritional benefits, and convenience that resonates with today's health-conscious consumers,” stated Nadav Elituv, President of Two Hands Corporation.

Mr. Elituv continued, “Our team has been impressed by the variety and quality of Smart for Life's products. We are ready to kickstart this exciting partnership and look forward to working closely with Smart for Life to ensure a successful launch in the Canadian market. This partnership marks a significant step in Two Hands' commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality nutritious options to our customers.”

Smart for Life’s distribution agreement with Two Hands Corporation is expected to result in initial shipments of products into Canada beginning in Q3 2023.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) ( TWOH) is a Canadian-based distribution company focused exclusively on the grocery market through the Cuore Food Services brand. Two Hands’ inventory is updated continuously and generally consists of produce, meats, pantry items, bakery & pastry goods, gluten free goods, and organic items, acquired from various suppliers in Canada and internationally. For more information about Two Hands Corporation, please visit: www.twohandsgroup.com.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact for Smart for Life

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact for Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation

[email protected]

