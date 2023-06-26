Waters Corporation and Princeton University Announce Multi-Year Research Collaboration

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILFORD, Mass., June 26, 2023

News Summary:

  • Waters and Princeton University signed a multi-year agreement to take on real-world challenges in biologics and materials research.
  • Initial collaboration will bring together Waters scientists with Princeton faculty and students to advance research in drug discovery and development using novel bioseparation techniques.
  • Additional joint research areas may include higher purity pharmaceuticals, advanced analytical workflows, materials science, and advancements in drug development.

MILFORD, Mass., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced a multi-year research collaboration with Princeton University that will enable scientists, faculty, and students to work together to bring their diverse skills and backgrounds to solve complex challenges in biochemistry and materials science.

"Solving the biggest challenges in science takes collaborations that bring together diversity of thought and expertise. Our partnership with Princeton University seeks to enable powerful research in biochemical and advanced materials engineering," said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. "Together our initial work will focus on improving LC-MS workflows and sample preparation to enable our customers to conduct simpler and faster analyses with even greater precision. In turn, this will help biopharma scientists deliver therapeutics that are safe and highly effective for the treatment of disease, such as oncology and autoimmune diseases."

"As a leading global institution of research and teaching, Princeton welcomes collaborations with industry to enrich education and accelerate research and innovation for societal benefit," said Craig Arnold, Princeton University Vice Dean for Innovation and the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. "We involved many Princeton faculty in our conversations with Waters as we considered this new relationship, and we were delighted to identify numerous initial research topics of mutual interest that build on Princeton's research strengths in bioengineering and materials science and the distinctive capabilities of the Princeton Bioengineering Initiative (PBI). We believe our research collaborations will advance science, as well as offer new opportunities to our faculty and students."

Under the new agreement, the Waters-Princeton collaboration will bring together academic and industry researchers to tap into knowledge and expertise from various scientific domains and disciplines to identify and solve problems that matter. One such research project will focus on novel media for purification to help advance drug development and discovery.

Additional Resources:

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)
Waters Corporation (

NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters is a trademark of Waters Corporation.

Media Contact:
Janice Foley
Senior Manager, Public Relations
Waters Corporation
[email protected]
+1 508-377-8608

Waters_Corporation_and_Princeton_University_Collaboration.jpg

Waters_Corporation_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY40041&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-corporation-and-princeton-university-announce-multi-year-research-collaboration-301861223.html

SOURCE Waters Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY40041&Transmission_Id=202306260800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY40041&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.