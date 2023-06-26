AbbVie Employees Volunteer During 8th Annual "Week of Possibilities" to Support Communities Globally

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 26, 2023

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie kicks off its eighth Week of Possibilities today with more than 14,000 employees volunteering in more than 50 countries and territories to serve local communities around the world. The annual volunteer initiative is aligned to AbbVie's philanthropy strategy to make a remarkable impact in communities around the world. From June 26 to 30, AbbVie employees will work with trusted community partners to complete hands-on projects, such as supporting school renovations, beautifying outdoor spaces and sorting donations at food banks, to serve the greatest needs in local communities and help create a positive, lasting impact for tens of thousands of people.

"Since AbbVie was founded 10 years ago, we have been committed to supporting our local communities through volunteering," said Claudia Carravetta, president, AbbVie Foundation and vice president, Corporate Responsibility and Global Philanthropy. AbbVie. "Our volunteering programs are informed by listening to our community partners first to understand the areas of most significant need. I'm proud that during this year's Week of Possibilities we will have more than 14,000 employees working alongside our nonprofit partners to maximize the impact for communities in need."

To bring Week of Possibilities to life, the AbbVie Foundation works with longstanding community partners, including Heart of America in the U.S. and Points of Light globally. At its North Chicago headquarters, AbbVie Foundation partners with North Chicago Community Partners, Bernie's Book Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Cradles to Crayons and others. Service projects vary by region and include:

  • In North Chicago, AbbVie volunteers will help clean up three local schools to prepare for students to return to class in the fall, engage in STEM enriching activities, put together thousands of backpacks and kits for students, participate in book and food sorting and distribution, and build two single family homes for families in need.
  • AbbVie teams will transform STEM labs and makerspaces at schools in Santa Ana and South San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Plantation, Florida; Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Plainfield and New Brunswick New Jersey; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Austin, Houston and Waco, Texas.
  • Globally, through AbbVie Foundation's partnership with Points of Light, employees will focus on making a positive impact to the environment and local communities through restoring and upgrading schools and community centers, cleaning up parks and beaches, participating in food sorting and distribution, developing kits for students, and engaging with local community members.

Learn more about AbbVie's Week of Possibilities at abbvie.com/givesback and AbbVie's ongoing commitment to local communities in its 2022 ESG Action Report.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About the AbbVie Foundation
The AbbVie Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) foundation, is dedicated to having a remarkable impact for local communities in need around the world through a commitment to building sustainable health care systems and effective educational programs. For more information, please visit www.abbviefoundation.org.

