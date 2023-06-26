Topgolf St. Petersburg Opens Friday, June 30

Author's Avatar
23 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 26, 2023

Just outside of Tampa, the company's newest venue will be located at 220 Carillon Parkway North

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leaderTopgolf announced today it will open its St. Petersburg, Florida, venue on Friday, June 30.

Topgolf_St_Petersburg_Opens_Friday_June_30.jpg

The Basics

  • Never been to a Topgolf venue? Think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment. You'll take aim at giant targets on the field while playing virtual courses or Topgolf's signature games like Angry Birds – and so you know, Topgolf celebrates the bad shots just as much as the beautiful swings.
  • Located at 220 Carillon Parkway North, Topgolf St. Petersburg will be situated in Carillon office park and will be easily accessible off of Interstate 275 by way of the Roosevelt Boulevard or Ulmerton Road exits.
  • This will be Florida's eighth Topgolf venue. Topgolf has existing venues in Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Lake Mary, Miami - Doral, Miami Gardens, Orlando and Tampa.
    • Fun fact: Florida has the second most Topgolf venues (eight) behind Texas (12), which is where Topgolf is headquartered (Dallas, Texas).
  • Globally, this will be Topgolf's 90th outdoor venue when it opens on June 30.
  • The venue will employ roughly 400 Playmakers (aka Associates).

100% Golf

  • Topgolf St. Petersburg will have 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning three levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.
  • The venue is equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other metrics.
  • Bonus: On Tuesdays, game play is half-off!
  • Players can even partake in lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's Director of Instruction.

100% Not Golf

  • Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. That's why a full-service restaurant manned by executive chefs, rooftop terrace with fire pits, more than 200 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.
  • Private event rooms and an outdoor area with backyard games also offer the ideal location for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What She Said

  • Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray: "We're working every day to make the game of golf more accessible, more diverse and more fun, and we invite our neighbors in the Pinellas County community to show us your best – or worst – swing. Either way, as long as you're having a blast."

For more info on Topgolf St. Petersburg, visit the venue'slocation page. Those interested in joining the team can apply onTopgolf's career website.

About Topgolf
A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 90 venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:
Grace Dieb
Email: [email protected]

Topgolf_V2_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ41734&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topgolf-st-petersburg-opens-friday-june-30-301863083.html

SOURCE Topgolf

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ41734&Transmission_Id=202306260845PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ41734&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.