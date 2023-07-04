New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, launched New Relic APM 360, the industry’s next evolution of application performance monitoring (APM) that goes beyond incident troubleshooting insights for select experts to daily performance, security, and development insights for all engineers. APM 360 correlates all essential telemetry data across the application stack and development cycle, such as deployment changes, key transactions, service-level objects (SLOs), logs, infrastructure, errors, security, debugging, and more.Now all engineers, regardless of their role and level of experience, can understand the upstream and downstream impact of issues, discover emerging trends, and ultimately move from traditional monitoring to regular application maintenance and checks with the right insights to prevent potential issues. APM 360 helps all engineering teams across the organization gain a shared understanding of system health and close instrumentation gaps, driving platform adoption and increased data flow into the New Relic platform.

"New Relic pioneered application monitoring over a decade ago, and we have continuously innovated to meet the growing needs of our customers," said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. "We introduced our all-in-one observability platform, offering a way to get all data across logs, infrastructure, and vulnerability management in context with single platform pricing. This has laid the foundation for us to redefine the APM landscape once again. New Relic APM 360 represents a pivotal moment in application performance monitoring where we have made it easy for engineers to make APM a simple daily practice."

Legacy APM tools suffer from fragmented data, disparate stack views, and undetected monitoring gaps. These data silos, lack of service correlation, and blind spots can inhibit the adoption of application monitoring as a daily practice, which often results in slow incident response, low product innovation, and efficiency loss. New Relic takes APM to the next level.

APM 360 gives engineers aholistic view of application health and performance with at-a-glance health monitoring and full app lifecycle insights in a single place. It also debugs workflows and provides automated dependency visualization to improve customer experiences, with easy access to the following daily insights:

Deployment changes : View all deployments and change events without switching tools or screens.

View all deployments and change events without switching tools or screens. User experience signals: Track customer-impacting transactions and see synthetics checks right in APM.

Track customer-impacting transactions and see synthetics checks right in APM. Correlated service levels : Monitor SLO budgets and risks directly from inside the APM view.

Monitor SLO budgets and risks directly from inside the APM view. Full-stack performance : At-a-glance view of services, infras, logs, issues, and more to drive daily insights.

At-a-glance view of services, infras, logs, issues, and more to drive daily insights. Unified security view: No-instrumentation access to application vulnerabilities from APM agent or third-party sources for a full view of continuous runtime software composition analysis (SCA) alongside APM telemetry.

No-instrumentation access to application vulnerabilities from APM agent or third-party sources for a full view of continuous runtime software composition analysis (SCA) alongside APM telemetry. Code-level debugging: Drill down to access stack-traces, errors, metrics, and logs in the context of code.

Drill down to access stack-traces, errors, metrics, and logs in the context of code. Data recommendations: Discover and rectify uninstrumented services, missing alerts, and vulnerabilities.

Discover and rectify uninstrumented services, missing alerts, and vulnerabilities. Generative AI assistance: Coming soon, use New Relic Grok (now in early access) to ask any questions in natural language.

New Relic APM 360 is now available free to all New Relic users across the globe. To get started, sign in to your New Relic account or sign up for a free account.

For more information, check out our blog post.

New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution.

