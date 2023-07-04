The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, today announced the release of its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, providing information on the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and goals.

“We’re excited about the value that our realigned four-business unit structure creates for all our stakeholders and how we can continue to drive positive change for our planet, our people and the communities we serve,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation. “We’re proud to put the Customer first in our 5C Culture, and our sustainability efforts benefit our customers across all four business units. With a continued focus on our 5C Culture—Customer, Commitment, Change, Caring and Creativity—we are dedicated to reducing our environmental impact and upholding our commitment to social responsibility and awareness as a responsible corporation.”

The ODP Corporation’s 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights the company’s accomplishments, impact, and continued focus on meeting its sustainability goals—all while helping customers meet their sustainability commitments and supplier diversity goals. The collective strength of its four-business unit model allows the company to deepen the investments in its people by empowering associates with learning and development opportunities, creating a diverse and inclusive work environment, and strengthening communities.

Accomplishments highlighted in the 2023 report include:

Committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the SBTi.

Reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 29% since 2019.

Collected $2.15 million to benefit 68 Title I schools and donated 18,000 fully stocked backpacks.

Achieved 69% waste diversion with more than 64 million lbs. of waste diverted from landfills.

Increased spending with diverse and small businesses by 26%.

Supported 10,000+ minority entrepreneurs through Elevate Together ® .

. Logged 4,500 total volunteer hours from 970 associates in 15 communities during our Season of Service and Depot Day of Service initiatives.

To view the complete 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report or for more information about sustainability at The ODP Corporation, please visit theodpcorp.com/corporate-sustainability.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc., The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

