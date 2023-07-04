Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its CleanTech laser systems.

The CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD is the perfect tool for exterior maintenance on facilities and infrastructure. The technology provides a time-efficient, cost-effective and eco-friendly method of removing corrosion from walls and other structures while remaining reliable and durable. Through the utilization of this cutting-edge technology, operators can prevent and address corrosion that is affecting facilities and other buildings.

"Our CleanTech product continues to provide industry experts with cutting-edge solutions," said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics. "As we continue to grow, we look forward to continuing to solve unique issues challenging professionals around the world."

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems or information on our Service Partner Network, please visit: https://www.laserphotonics.com/spn or contact our sales department at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626432409/en/