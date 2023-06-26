KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2024 TELLURIDE PRICING¹

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023

Telluride Sees Modest Price Increase of $100 for 2024 Model Year

IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telluride SUV continues to be a head-turning proposition from all angles for the 2024 model year, with minor exterior styling updates. Retaining its bold and sophisticated appearance, the Telluride undergoes minor exterior restyling for a more rugged and refined look in the new model year. Across the Telluride lineup, amber daytime running lights are new for the 2024 model year. On Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro models, black gloss replaces dark metallic exterior trim on the bumpers, lower door garnish, grille surround, and headlight bezels.

20703_2024_Telluride.jpg

Pricing2 – MSRP (excludes $1,365 destination fee)

  • LX FWD

$35,990

  • LX AWD

$37,990

  • S FWD

$37,890

  • S AWD

$39,890

  • EX FWD

$41,590

  • EX AWD

$43,590

  • EX X-Line AWD

$45,885

  • SX FWD

$45,790

  • SX AWD

$47,790

  • SX AWD X-Line

$49,285

  • SX AWD X-Pro

$50,285

  • SX-Prestige AWD

$50,690

  • SX-Prestige AWD X-Line

$52,185

  • SX-Prestige AWD X-Pro

$53,185

Engine:

  • Atkinson Cycle Lambda II 3.8L V6 GDI – 8 A/T: 291 hp/262 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy3, EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):

  • FWD: 20/26/22
  • AWD: 18/24/20

Highlighted Advanced Driver Assistance Features[4]:

  • Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
    • STD on all trims
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist5 (FCA) w/ Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection and FCA-Junction Turning
    • STD on all trims
    • SX and above adds FCA-Junction Crossing, FCA-Lane Change Oncoming, FCA-Lane Change Side and FCA-Evasive Steering Assist
  • Highway Driving Assist6 (HDA)
    • HDA: STD on LX, S, EX, EX X-Line
    • HDA 2: STD on SX and above
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA) & Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
    • STD on all trims
  • Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control-Curve7 (NSCC-C)
    • STD on all trims
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Collision – Avoidance Assist8 (RCCA)
    • STD on all trims
  • Smart Cruise Control w/Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
    • STD on all trims
  • Surround View Monitor (SVM) & Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
    • STD on SX and above

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Expected June 2023. Inventory expected to be limited.
2MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
3 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.
4 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.
5 When engaged, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects in front of vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
6 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.
7 When engaged, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control is not a substitute for safe driving and cruise-control procedures. This is not an auto-pilot feature. It may not detect every object around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.
8 When engaged, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects behind vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA40421&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-2024-telluride-pricing-301862480.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA40421&Transmission_Id=202306260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA40421&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.