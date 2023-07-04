PPG appoints Alisha Bellezza vice president, global Automotive Coatings

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Alisha Bellezza as vice president, global Automotive Coatings, effective July 17, 2023. Bellezza, who will report to Kevin Braun, PPG senior vice president, Industrial Coatings segment, succeeds Vincent Robin, who has announced his intent to retire, effective July 31, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626400235/en/

MicrosoftTeams-image_%2849%29.jpg

Alisha Bellezza was appointed as PPG vice president, global Automotive Coatings effective July 17, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bellezza will support PPG’s continued focus and innovation related to improving sustainability for automotive customers while also driving expansion and success in the mobility sector and contributing to growth at PPG.

“Alisha is a proven, growth-minded leader with deep knowledge of the paint and coatings industry. Her executive leadership experience coupled with her broad expertise in commercial, operations and supply chain functions make her an ideal leader to drive further success and development for our automotive coatings business,” said Braun.

Bellezza joins PPG from Chemours, where she most recently served as president, thermal and specialized solutions and was also a member of the executive team. In her more than eight years with Chemours, Bellezza also served as vice president, global sales, commercial operations, and supply chain, from 2018 to 2020, and vice president, treasurer and head of investor relations, from 2016 to 2018.

Before joining Chemours in 2015, Bellezza held various positions at FMC Corporation in the areas of finance, strategy and business development between 2006 and 2015. Prior to launching a career in the chemicals sector, Bellezza held positions in finance and banking.

Bellezza holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, and an MBA from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

ThePPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230626400235r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626400235/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.