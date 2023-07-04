PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Alisha Bellezza as vice president, global Automotive Coatings, effective July 17, 2023. Bellezza, who will report to Kevin Braun, PPG senior vice president, Industrial Coatings segment, succeeds Vincent Robin, who has announced his intent to retire, effective July 31, 2023.

Bellezza will support PPG’s continued focus and innovation related to improving sustainability for automotive customers while also driving expansion and success in the mobility sector and contributing to growth at PPG.

“Alisha is a proven, growth-minded leader with deep knowledge of the paint and coatings industry. Her executive leadership experience coupled with her broad expertise in commercial, operations and supply chain functions make her an ideal leader to drive further success and development for our automotive coatings business,” said Braun.

Bellezza joins PPG from Chemours, where she most recently served as president, thermal and specialized solutions and was also a member of the executive team. In her more than eight years with Chemours, Bellezza also served as vice president, global sales, commercial operations, and supply chain, from 2018 to 2020, and vice president, treasurer and head of investor relations, from 2016 to 2018.

Before joining Chemours in 2015, Bellezza held various positions at FMC Corporation in the areas of finance, strategy and business development between 2006 and 2015. Prior to launching a career in the chemicals sector, Bellezza held positions in finance and banking.

Bellezza holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA, and an MBA from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

