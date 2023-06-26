Seasoned HR professional brings decades of experience to global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software

Kathleen Weslock named as Vice President of Human Resources at Ansys

PITTSBURGH, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has named Kathleen Weslock, an industry veteran with decades of experience in human resources, labor relations, and mergers and acquisitions, as its vice president of human resources.

Prior to joining Ansys, Weslock served as the Chief People and Culture Officer at Pep Boys during the American automotive aftermarket service chain's transformation to increase technology adoption in its legacy business. She previously led human resources for such companies as Livent Corporation, Frontier Communications Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and SunGard Data Systems.

"As a growing global company, Ansys' culture is vital to our success. Throughout her career, Kath has proven herself to be innovative and collaborative in her approach, as well as a proactive advocate for employees," said Ajei Gopal, president and CEO of Ansys. "With her deep and broad global experience across every major HR function, I am confident that Kath will greatly contribute to our HR team's critical role in Ansys' ongoing transformation."

"Ansys has built an incredible reputation as an industry leader, providing its solutions and expertise to power innovation at companies across the world," Weslock said. "Ansys' employees are critical to its success, and I am thrilled to join them and support this dynamic company as it continues to grow."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

