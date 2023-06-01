Crystal Capital Partners Chooses SS&C to Optimize Operations

Author's Avatar
22 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., June 26, 2023

WINDSOR, Conn., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Crystal Capital Partners, a leading turnkey alternative investment platform for financial advisors, has selected SS&C to further optimize its back-office processes.

SSC_Logo.jpg

Crystal Capital Partners' platform enables advisors and their qualified purchaser clients to build diversified portfolios comprised of institutional private funds. Last year, they achieved annualized AUM growth of 20% and 32% growth in new advisory relationships. Crystal's platform currently connects over 200 wealth management firms to approximately 60 third-party institutional funds which manage over $1.5 trillion in assets1. SS&C Geneva will streamline portfolio management and reporting across more than 500 customized portfolios and support further growth.

Investors are increasingly turning to alternative investments while reducing their traditional holdings. According to a report by PWC, alternative investments share of global assets under management is expected to reach 15%, or $21.1 trillion by 2025, a near doubling of the asset base since 2020. Crystal, with nearly 30 years of industry experience, is well-positioned to service this increased interest and expects to scale to over 5,000 portfolios over the next five years.

"The best alternative investment platforms offer diversification across strategies and allow entrepreneurial advisors to zero in on specific goals, beyond cookie cutter solutions. Our integration with SS&C will help streamline the investing process for advisors and their clients, eliminating much of the burdensome operational processes associated with alternative investments —subscriptions, rebalancing, and liquidity schedules, among other things," said Michael Hoyer, Chief Financial Officer, Crystal Capital Partners. "As a result, advisors can focus more time on educating their clients about the breadth of the asset class and how it can be deployed in a modern portfolio."

"We are excited to support Crystal Capital Partners in their efforts to bring efficiencies to alternatives investing," said Karen Geiger, Co-General Manager, SS&C Advent. "As a leading fund services and technology provider with over 35 years in the business, we specialize in finding solutions to fit every platform's needs. We look forward to helping Crystal Capital optimize operational workflows on their platform, so their member advisors can focus on client relationships and generating investment returns."

1 Source: Crystal Capital Partners, data as of June 1, 2023.

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners is a turn-key alternative investment platform, providing financial advisors with exposure to third-party institutional private market and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's clients include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs, and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more here: https://www.crystalfunds.com/press-disclaimer

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY36366&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crystal-capital-partners-chooses-ssc-to-optimize-operations-301861044.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY36366&Transmission_Id=202306260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY36366&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.