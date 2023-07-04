Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Kevin Dunaway Vice President and General Manager in Flint, Michigan

22 hours ago
Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced that Kevin Dunaway has been named VP/General Manager of WSMH (Fox) in Flint, Mich. He will also be responsible for oversight of providing services to WEYI (NBC) and WBSF (CW).

Dunaway joins Sinclair from Syncbak/VUit where he was the Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Content. Previously, Dunaway was the Vice President and General Manager at Heritage Broadcasting in Cadillac, MI.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast said, “We’re excited for Kevin to lead the team in Flint. He has deep roots in Michigan and a strong track record of local station success.”

Dunaway attended Central Michigan University with an emphasis in Broadcasting & Cinematic Arts.

“I am very excited, as a lifelong Michigander, to be able to join the team at NBC 25 and Fox 66 in Flint. Local media has been a large part of my career and I cannot wait to work with the stations and help them continue to grow and make a difference in our communities. Having the opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group, with its forward-thinking leadership and dedication to local media, is something that I look forward to," said Dunaway.

Active in the Michigan community, Dunaway was the Vice President and a Board Member of the Michigan Association of Broadcasting and sat on the Board of Directors for the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Inc., (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

