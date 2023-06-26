KLAS Names Oracle Global EMR Market Share Leader for Eighth Straight Year

22 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health remains the worldwide leader in electronic health records for the eighth consecutive year, according to the 2023 KLAS Global EMR Market Share report. In addition to citing Oracle Health's market leadership, the report noted Oracle's strong year in EMR wins with large multihospital systems in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany.

"It is clear that the combination of Oracle and Cerner is helping customers succeed, driving innovation, and accelerating our momentum in the market," said Travis Dalton, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. "By connecting the healthcare ecosystem, we can reduce operating expenses, enable better patient experiences, and help create better health outcomes for both patients and practitioners."

With more than 2,400 inpatient hospitals using Oracle Health's platform, the company continues to outpace the industry and lead the way in healthcare technology. The past year's global customer wins and contract extensions for Oracle Health to date include Ontario's 21-hospital eHub Health Information Exchange, Mubadala Health, Princess Alexandra NHS Trust, King's College Hospital London – Dubai, and the province of Nova Scotia.

In addition to acknowledging Oracle Health's strong global performance, KLAS also recognized its double-digit hospital growth in its 2023 U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share report. The report highlights Oracle Health's dominance in the market for U.S. hospitals with 26-200 beds, where the company won the most contracts for the fourth year in a row.

KLAS is a leading healthcare research and insights firm that works with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians globally to gather data and technology insights to understand trends and statistic overviews of the healthcare landscape.

To learn more about how Oracle is helping health systems globally, visit https://www.oracle.com/health/.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

