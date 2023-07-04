Northern Trust’s FlexSharesExchange Traded Funds announced the liquidation and termination of the FlexShares ESG & Climate High Yield Corporate Core Index Fund (Ticker: FEHY) (the “Fund”). Prior to and through the close of regular trading (the “Close of Trading”) on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (“NYSE Arca”) on or about July 11, 2023 (the “Closing Date”), the Fund will undertake the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio.

Upon the close of business on or about July 7, 2023, the Fund will discontinue accepting orders for the purchase of creation units. Trading of the Fund’s shares will be suspended prior to the open of regular trading (i.e., 9:30 a.m., Eastern time) on the NYSE Arca on July 12, 2023. Accordingly, the final date of trading of the Fund’s shares on the NYSE Arca will be July 11, 2023. Shareholders may sell their shares on or before the Close of Trading on July 11, 2023, and may incur customary brokerage charges associated with such sales.

Shareholders who do not sell their shares on or before the Close of Trading on July 11, 2023, will receive cash equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares calculated as of the close of business on the Closing Date. Proceeds of the liquidation are currently expected to be sent to shareholders on or about July 18, 2023. Those shareholders remaining in the Fund on the Closing Date will not be charged any transaction fees by the Fund, but the net asset value of the Fund on the Closing Date will reflect trading costs associated with the sale of portfolio securities of the Fund.

If Fund shareholders sell their shares or receive a liquidating distribution, it is generally considered a taxable event and they should consult their tax advisor about the potential tax consequences.

