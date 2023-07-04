New York, NY, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (: IPG) announced today the appointment of Jacki Kelley as the holding company’s EVP, Chief Client Officer and Chief Business Officer. In this newly-created role, Kelley will leverage her extensive expertise across the agency and media space, as well as her dedication to client success, to drive innovation, collaboration, and value for IPG's global portfolio of clients. Working closely with the company's agencies and leadership teams and reporting to IPG’s CEO, she will focus on delivering exceptional client results, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing IPG's position as an industry leader.

Kelley re-joins IPG from dentsu, where she most recently served as its Chief Executive Officer, Americas, and Chief Client Officer. Prior to joining dentsu in 2019, Kelley held prominent executive and operational positions at Bloomberg LP, Yahoo!, USA Today and IPG Mediabrands, where she was CEO, North America, and President of Global Clients, prior to which she was the Global CEO for UM. During her tenure at Mediabrands, Kelley played a key role in driving innovation across the agency — successfully integrating cutting-edge tools, technologies, and services for clients in North America and across the broader global network.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jacki back as our Chief Client Officer and Chief Business Officer,” said IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky. "She is a force in our industry, who leads with great heart and a keen understanding of what marketers need in order to succeed in today’s complex media and consumer landscape. Over the course of her career, Jacki has consistently built lasting relationships with clients that drive value and growth for their businesses."

“IPG is where I learned the importance of ‘work you love, with people you love’ – a beautiful statement coined by The Martin Agency’s late and amazing Mike Hughes. Our industry is the ultimate team sport, and I am excited to return to the field with IPG’s dynamic leaders and strong agency brands,” noted Jacki Kelley. "I look forward to partnering again with Philippe, who remains one of the most strategic and thoughtful leaders – someone who consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation and progress to drive growth for IPG’s clients and people."

About Jacki Kelley

Jacki Kelley has been a recognized and lauded leader in the advertising and media industries for over 25 years. Kelley joined dentsu in 2019 as President, Chief Client Officer, for the Americas and became the CEO of the region in 2020, adding the dual title of Global Chief Client Officer earlier this year.

Prior to dentsu, Kelley spent five years at Bloomberg, first joining as COO of Bloomberg Media in 2014 and then moving to Bloomberg LP in 2017 after being appointed Deputy Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Bloomberg, Kelley was the CEO, North America, and President of Global Clients for IPG Mediabrands as well as Global CEO, Universal McCann. She was also a Vice President, Worldwide Strategy & Solutions, at Yahoo! and worked with USA Today for 18 years, leaving the company as a Senior Vice President.

Jacki Kelley is Chair of the Ad Council’s Board of Directors. She has been honored with the United Way of New York City’s Power of Women to Make a Difference Award. She was named a Matrix Award Honoree by New York Women in Communications; Advertising Woman of the Year by the Advertising Women of New York; a New York Women in Film & Television Muse Award Honoree; and was inducted into the American Advertising Federation Hall of Achievement. She has been honored as one of Crain’s New York Business’s 50 Most Powerful Women in New York and Advertising Age’s 100 Most Influential Women in Advertising, as well as number one on Business Insider’s 30 Most Powerful Women in Advertising list.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (: IPG) ( www.interpublic.com ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediabrands, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.





# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439