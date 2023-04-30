BMO recognized as Best Private Bank, Best Commercial Bank and Best Retail Bank

Author's Avatar
21 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 26, 2023

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO has been named the Best Private Bank and Best Commercial Bank in Canada by World Finance Magazine for the 13th and 9th consecutive time respectively. BMO has also been awarded the Best Retail Bank in Canada for the second year in a row and Best Private Bank in the U.S. and Best Commercial Bank in the U.S. for the first time.

The 2023 World Finance Banking Awards recognize how BMO's digital first strategy and industry-leading client experiences are meeting and exceeding customer's evolving expectations with best-in-class digital money management services. BMO's expanding footprint in the United States after its acquisition of Bank of the West further strengthens its cross-border and bank-wide connectivity, providing clients with greater access to comprehensive banking experiences as well as a full suite of everyday, investment and commercial banking products and services.

The annual World Finance Banking Awards recognize industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams, and distinguished organizations which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practices in a variety of fields. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists as well as by readers and subscribers of World Finance Magazine.

Quotes

"We are delighted to be recognized for the 13th consecutive year for our excellence in Private Banking in Canada and are proud to receive our first award for Best Private Bank, U.S. BMO's strength is in our ability to deliver top-tier client service by providing innovative solutions and personalized advice tailored to our clients' needs. As we look ahead, we are committed to evolving our services to help North America's top affluent families effectively manage their wealth and work towards achieving their financial goals."

- Deland Kamanga, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management

"We are very pleased to be recognized for the 9th consecutive year as Best Commercial Bank in Canada, and for our first recognition as Best Commercial Bank in the U.S. As a leading North American bank, the strength of our performance allows us to invest in the people and technologies that enable us to support our customers on both sides of the border. We continue to look for opportunities to fuel the business growth that helps our customers make progress on their goals and makes the North American economy thrive."

- Nadim Hirji, Group Head, BMO Commercial Bank, North America

"We are honoured to be recognized by World Finance Magazine as Best Retail Bank in Canada for the second year in a row. Everyday, we help our customers make real financial progress with leading products, services, and guidance. We continue to innovate to create the most convenient banking experience that helps our customers reach their goals."

- Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking at BMO Financial Group

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

favicon.png?sn=TO37101&sd=2023-06-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-recognized-as-best-private-bank-best-commercial-bank-and-best-retail-bank-301860883.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO37101&Transmission_Id=202306261000PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO37101&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.