Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today it has received two honors from World Finance: Most Sustainable Company in the Electric Services Industry and Best Corporate Governance. This is the fourth time World Finance, an international publication specializing in the financial industry, has recognized Avangrid for its governance leadership.

“We’re proud to receive these two awards highlighting our commitment to both sustainability and corporate governance” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “To receive a recognition in governance leadership for a fourth time from World Finance showcases our continuing commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards and values as a company. We have set ambitious clean energy goals for the future, and these awards acknowledge our dedication and transparency in the realm of sustainable energy. They demonstrate that we have the qualities necessary to lead the United States’ clean energy transition in partnership with the Iberdrola Group.”

Since 2019, World Finance has presented its Sustainability Awards to companies who put green values at the forefront of their business operations and show true commitment to cutting emissions across their company’s entire value chain. To earn the title of 2023 Most Sustainable Company in the Electric Services Industry, the judges reviewed Avangrid’s clean energy commitments, business fundamentals, and sustainable growth strategies. Avangrid was selected for its ambitious commitments to reach carbon neutrality in scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and for leading the emerging offshore wind industry in the United States. The panel also recognized Avangrid’s commitment to enhancing and modernizing its grid infrastructure through $1.9 billion in grid investments and $97 million investments in energy innovation projects in 2022.

World Finance’s Corporate Governance Awards recognize companies with the most diverse and succinct governance platforms that have proven their commitment to transparency and accountability, creating a better society and helping tackle the biggest issues in our world today. Avangrid was chosen for its commitment to transparency and ethical principles as the cornerstones of its corporate governance and sustainability system, which is integral to Avangrid’s corporate purpose and comprehensive ESG+F strategy (environment, society, governance and financial strength).

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

