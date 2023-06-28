Keysight Radio Frequency Device Model Generator Adopted by Samsung Foundry

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that Samsung Foundry has adopted the new Keysight IC-CAP Model Generator (MG) to accelerate the creation of circuit libraries, a key component of process design kits (PDKs) for Samsung’s advanced radio frequency (RF) semiconductor process technologies.

Modeling today’s industry-standard RF fin field-effect transistors (FinFET) is a complex and time-consuming process involving massive amounts of data. With the IC-CAP MG software framework, Samsung’s RF modeling engineers can efficiently organize large volumes of data to save time extracting transistor models. The MG handles data management and all the details of simulating and displaying multi-device simulations, leaving engineers free to focus on creating and automating custom flows.

Built on Python 3, the MG software is part of Keysight’s flagship modeling platform, PathWave Device Modeling (IC-CAP). The software imports and organizes measured data and circuit netlists for various geometries and temperatures. In addition, the software automatically creates and efficiently simulates RF trend plots of key figures of merit based on user input.

All data, including trend plots, is available to build custom extraction flows through an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. The product enables efficient simulation and real-time tuning of multi-devices with complex RF sub-circuits, including netlists using layout parasitic extraction files. The MG software framework includes model verification and report generation.

Jongwook Kye, Executive Vice President and Head of Foundry Design Platform Development at Samsung Electronics, said: “Over the past few years, we have been collaborating closely with Keysight EDA to improve the efficiency and accuracy of our RF modeling flow. By adopting the Model Generator in our workflow, our efficiency has improved by at least 30 percent. The Model Generator’s ability to handle complex netlists and the variety of measured data, including S-parameters and low and high-frequency noise, is critical to us. The flexibility and powerful performance of this tool helps improve the accuracy of models. We can customize the parameters thanks to Python and adapt the Model Generator to our needs.”

Niels Faché, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight EDA, said: “The modeling of today’s RF FinFET and tomorrow’s innovative devices is hugely complex and time-consuming. Engineers must extract hundreds of parameters to accurately model the RF behavior of devices for different sizes and temperatures. The Model Generator removes critical barriers in the workflow and allows Samsung engineers to focus more on the modeling and less on the programming. We are pleased that this new solution helps Samsung better manage their modeling workflow, shorten process design kits development cycle, and accelerate product time to market.”

Resources

To learn more, visit Keysight’s booth at the Samsung SAFE™ Forum on June 28, 2023 in San Jose, California.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230626529607r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230626529607/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.