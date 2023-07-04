Conifer Holdings, Inc. Commences Exchange Offer and New Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TROY, Mich., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”), today announced that it has commenced an offer to exchange up to $24.4 million aggregate principal amount of its new 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 for up to all of the $24.4 million aggregate principal amount of its currently outstanding 6.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2023. The Company is also offering for cash, on a best efforts basis, up to an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of new 9.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028.

Janney Montgomery Scott and American Capital Partners, LLC are serving as the dealer managers for the exchange offer and placement agents for the new offering. The exchange offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 25, 2023 unless extended.

The exchange offer and the new offering are being made pursuant to registration statements on Form S-4 and Form S-1, including a prospectus, which has been filed with, and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These documents contain important information that should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the exchange offer or the new offering. This news release shall not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer, exchange or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

With respect to the exchange offer and new offering, copies of the prospectus and related offer documents can be obtained free of charge from the information agent:

Alliance Advisors, LLC
200 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003
Phone (Toll-Free): 855-737-3176
Email: [email protected].

The prospectus related to the exchange offer and new offering may also be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our insureds nationwide. Conifer is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include Conifer’s expectations regarding the exchange offer and new offering. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements, including those described in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

ti?nf=ODg2NDU3MCM1NjY0OTEyIzIwMTk3NDk=
Conifer-Holdings-Inc-.png
For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
[email protected]
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.