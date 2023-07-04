Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced that Michael Lewis has been named Vice President and General Manager of KTUL in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Prior to joining Sinclair, Lewis was most recently SVP and General Manager of WJZY and WMYT in Charlotte, NC.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast, said, “Michael is an accomplished General Manager, successfully driving revenue growth and effectively managing high-performing teams for over 15 years. We’re thrilled he is joining Sinclair to lead KTUL and look forward to continued success at the station.”

Previously, Lewis served as Vice President and General Sales Manager at WTTG and WDCA FOX’s duopoly in Washington DC. Earlier positions include Vice President and General Sales Manager at WBRC FOX Birmingham, Local and National Sales Manager at WBBM CBS Chicago, National Sales Manager at WUPA UPN in Atlanta, Local Sales Manager at WHP CBS and WLYH UPN in Harrisburg, PA and Regional Account Manager at WRGB CBS in Albany, NY. He began his career as an account executive for WNYT in Albany.

“Leading KTUL and its associated digital assets is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to helping further the growth of our market influence and prominence,” said Lewis.

About Sinclair, Inc.

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

