ARC Receives Improved Terms in Credit Agreement Amendment and Repurchases 506,403 Shares of the Company's Common Stock

Author's Avatar
20 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:ARC, Financial), a leading provider of visual marketing, digital printing, and document workflow services, today announced that it has entered into an amendment to its credit agreement that increases the amount of restricted payments the company can make and exclude from its fixed charge coverage ratio. Such restricted payments include the use of cash for issuing dividends and repurchasing company stock.

During a time when credit terms are generally becoming more restrictive, ARC's management attributed the favorable terms of its credit agreement amendment to its strong financial performance over the past several years and the continuing strength of its balance sheet.

As part of its commitment to return shareholder value, ARC also disclosed the purchase of 506,403 shares of its own stock via open market transactions from April through the first three weeks of June. The number of shares represents 1.2% of ARC's outstanding shares, and the average share price paid by the company during the period was $2.95.

"With our stock trading below what we think of as its intrinsic value, an expanded share repurchase program recently authorized by our Board, and fewer restrictions thanks to the credit agreement amendment, it was an opportune time to make a series of meaningful purchases," said Suri Suriyakumar, CEO of ARC Document Solutions. "Along with maintaining our strong dividend, we see a regular accumulation of our own shares as an important part of our commitment to return value to our shareholders going forward."

ARC's trading window for purchasing its own shares during the second quarter closed on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

At its most recent meeting in April, ARC's Board of Directors authorized the expansion of the company's previous $15 million share repurchase program to $20 million thru March 2026.

Including the purchase of 506,403 shares of ARC stock announced today, the company has repurchased approximately 13% of its outstanding shares since 2019.

Management expects to have approximately $10 million available for continuing share repurchases as of June 30, 2023.

ARC's 8k filing regarding the amendment to its credit agreement mentioned above was filed on June 21, 2023, and can be found on the company's investor relations website.

About ARC Document Solutions (

NYSE:ARC, Financial)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current opinions, estimates and assumptions of management regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company, and on the Company's operations. Words and phrases such as, "going forward," "continuing purchases," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, any projections regarding earnings, revenues, and financial performance of the Company, could be deemed forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition to matters affecting the construction, managed print services, digital printing industries, or the economy generally, factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations stated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors described in the section titled "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" of ARC Document Solution's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic filings and prospectuses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763540/ARC-Receives-Improved-Terms-in-Credit-Agreement-Amendment-and-Repurchases-506403-Shares-of-the-Companys-Common-Stock

img.ashx?id=763540
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.