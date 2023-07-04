Colony Bank Donates $195,000 to Support Nine Schools Through Georgia Goal Scholarship Program

Colony Bank is proud to announce its recent contribution of $195,000 to support the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program. This donation was directed to nine schools across the state and will provide financial assistance to students seeking higher education.

Colony Bank contributes $195,000 to support nine Georgia schools through the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program

Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We're very fortunate to be able to participate in the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program to make a contribution that will impact students in our local communities. We recognize the profound impact these funds will have in enriching the lives of the next generation and preparing them for the next chapter of their life. This contribution represents yet another way that Colony Bank has been able to give back to the communities we serve.”

The Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program offers scholarships to eligible students who are seeking higher education in Georgia. Since its inception, GOAL has been a valuable resource for countless students in Georgia.

“Through their engagement in the GOAL program, Colony Bank is making a meaningful investment in Georgia students, enabling them to achieve greater educational outcomes. We are grateful for their participation, which will improve the future of communities, our state, and our nation,” said Lisa Kelly, President and Executive Director of Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program.

The nine schools that received a donation from Colony Bank include Calvary Day School in Savannah, Crisp Academy in Cordele, Deerfield Windsor School in Albany, First Presbyterian Day School in Macon, LaGrange Academy in LaGrange, Southland Academy in Americus, Tiftarea Academy in Tifton, Truth Spring Academy in Columbus, and Valwood School in Valdosta.

About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 37 locations throughout Georgia and is now serving Alabama. At Colony Bank, we offer a range of banking solutions for personal and business customers. In addition to traditional banking services, Colony provides specialized solutions including mortgage, government guaranteed lending, consumer insurance, wealth management, and merchant services. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.

