UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Mark Alibrandi has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in Boston. Mark joins with his team, Alibrandi Wealth Management, which also includes Financial Advisor Stephen Alibrandi.

Mark and Stephen join the UBS Greater Boston Market managed by Jim Ducey, and will be located in the Boston Private Wealth Management office, reporting to Market Director Max Bardeen.

“Mark and Stephen are talented advisors with deep industry experience and a longstanding commitment to helping clients navigate complex financial matters,” said Max. “We are proud to welcome their entire team to UBS, and look forward to having them help us continue to strengthen our ultra-high-net-worth offering in the region.”

Alibrandi Wealth Management focuses on providing customized financial planning and tax-efficient investment management strategies to private business owners, private equity partners, senior corporate executives and real estate executives.

Mark Alibrandi brings over 30 years of wealth management experience to UBS. He joins from First Republic Investment Management where he served as a Senior Managing Director and Wealth Manager since 2012. Prior to First Republic, Mark spent 20 years at Merrill Lynch as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager. He began his career as a Program Manager with Raytheon Company and Division Controller with Polaroid Corporation. Mark has been recognized on numerous industry accolade lists over the years, most recently as one of Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for 2023. He has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® and Certified Investment Management Analyst® designations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northeastern University.

Stephen Alibrandi joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and has been a member of the Alibrandi Wealth Management team since 2019. Prior to his role as a Wealth Manager at First Republic, Stephen spent 7 years at MFS Investment Management as an Investment Product Analyst and Internal Wholesaler. He has earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor® designation from the Investments & Wealth Institute in conjunction with the Yale School of Management. Stephen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Boston College and a Masters in Business Administration in Finance from the Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

