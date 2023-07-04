PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced Forrester Research, Inc. named PagerDuty a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 report. PagerDuty AIOps is a solution that ingests and normalizes events from any source, and extracts signal from the noise to provide powerful context and noise reduction at scale. PagerDuty AIOps is part of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud℠, an AI-powered platform to help enterprise companies cross the modern operations chasm.

In Forrester’s evaluation, PagerDuty received the highest score possible in the following criteria:

Current Offering: Service Map Maintenance Automation and Remediation Prediction and Probability Dashboard and reporting capabilities Incident/Service Disrupt Detection + Mitigation Intelligent and Suggestive Alerting Event Noise Reduction ​Infrastructure and Operations Management Data Optimization

Strategy: Roadmap Adoption



As the Forrester report states, “PagerDuty goes beyond alerting to automate processes and workflows that accelerate resolutions… Normalizing event data and enriching it with remediation-specific data powers automation workflows throughout the PagerDuty platform. PagerDuty mobilizes teams during an incident by automatically adding chat-driven operations (ChatOps) channels, setting up conference bridges, and sending status updates.” The report also states, “Reference customers praised PagerDuty’s event noise reduction with one calling its Event Intelligence ‘very powerful.’ PagerDuty is a good fit for enterprises with diverse technologies that will remain in place or must integrate into a common platform that can drive automation and eliminate low-value work.”

PagerDuty AIOps expands on the company’s long history of AI-powered innovation to help central IT and infrastructure customers identify incidents that matter, build situational awareness for more effective triage, and automate repetitive work. PagerDuty AIOps works out of the box, meaning no long implementations or heavy ongoing maintenance and a quicker time to value; in fact, customers are realizing best-in-class results (including a 400+% ROI). The PagerDuty AIOps solution, which leverages the company’s foundational data model, includes global event orchestration to leverage end-to-end event-driven automation and trigger self-healing actions.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud has rapidly expanded from incident response to also include AIOps, process automation, and customer service operations, where AI is leveraged across all of those products and services. PagerDuty is focused on continually delivering solutions that help teams scale their people with AI and automation to deliver a better customer experience.

The advent of AI and Generative AI represents a tremendous opportunity for customers to unlock the full potential of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. With Generative AI, the pace of software development will accelerate, and more software means greater complexity which makes DevOps more important than ever. Customers are looking to PagerDuty to unlock new use cases for AI and Generative AI across the Operations Cloud which will increase efficiency, improve team productivity, and delight users.

“Today, nearly every conversation starts with AI. Customers are looking at how they can maximize the benefits of AIOps since they are under pressure to drive efficiency and reduce costs in a competitive environment,” said Sean Scott, Chief Product Development Officer at PagerDuty. “We believe PagerDuty receiving the highest possible score in the roadmap criterion in Forrester's Process-Centric AIOps Wave reinforces our focus on delivering the next generation of features for customers that will help them unlock more value across the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.”

