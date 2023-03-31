Comerica also receives high marks for diverse talent acquisition and mentoring

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiversityInc named Comerica Bank to its 2023 Top Noteworthy Companies , a listing that serves as the leading assessment of workplace fairness in corporate America. This marks the third consecutive year Comerica has been recognized by DiversityInc as a Noteworthy Company.

The Noteworthy Company category honorees are evaluated on six key areas that include:

Human Capital Diversity Metrics

Leadership Accountability

Talent Programs

Workplace Practices

Supplier Diversity

Philanthropy

"We are honored to be included on such an important list and recognized with companies from across the country that value diversity, equity and inclusion," said Nate Bennett, Comerica Bank Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "DEI is embedded in our Core Value – A Force for Good – and is a constant business imperative. Equity sits at the core of our DEI efforts as we work to ensure that all colleagues have fair treatment, access and opportunity to thrive and advance at Comerica."

In addition to its inclusion in the Top Noteworthy Companies, Comerica earned high marks in the categories for talent acquisition of diverse candidates and mentoring.

Comerica placed 14th in Top Companies for Talent Acquisition for Women of Color and 20th in Top Companies for Mentoring. Efforts to further talent acquisition of diverse candidates and mentoring opportunities have remained ongoing and, in 2022, Comerica demonstrated its commitment through a variety of ways that include:

A Comerica Mentoring Program that connects colleagues from across the organization to share and learn critical knowledge and skills. Mentors commit to meeting with mentees at regular intervals and provide opportunities for mentees to gain exposure to other areas of the business, as well as external opportunities, as appropriate to their expressed needs.

Reverse Mentoring for C-suite executives, which serves as a catalyst for mentoring Comerica's racial/ethnic female colleagues.

Comerica's Emerging Leaders Program and Leadership Development Program, which are both designed to develop future company leaders. The programs instill confidence in colleagues to grow with the company, offering opportunities to receive skill development, mentoring and networking.

Partnerships with the Association for Latino Professions for America (ALPFA), Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement, Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility (HACR) and McKinsey and Company Black Leadership Program, which strengthen efforts to recruit, retain and develop talent for women of color.

Comerica's Women's Forum Employee Resource Group, which continues to carry the bank's message and plays a pivotal role in recruiting women of color.

