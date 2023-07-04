VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") ( TSX:GMTN, Financial)(OTCQB:GMTNF)( FRA:5XFA, Financial) announces that Mr. Howard Jones, a current Board member, will serve as the Company's acting CEO as the Company undertakes a search for a new CEO.

Mr. Jones, a founding Board Member, will provide short-term leadership through this transition. Mr. Jones has previously acted as the Comptroller of the Bank of Nova Scotia's European & Middle East operation, and headed the corporate development function at Pembina Pipeline Ltd. Mr. Jones currently owns and manages HJFC Corporate Development Inc., a consulting company, with a long list of successful corporate client turnarounds, growth, and personnel management.

Mr. Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), and Director and Mr. Blake Steele a member of the Board are stepping down from their respective roles effectively immediately. Mr. Smith and Mr. Steele will remain with the Company as advisors during this transition period.

The Board of directors would like to thank Mr. Smith and Mr. Steele for their services to the Company and many accomplishments during their tenures.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

Phone: 778.262.0933

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.gold-mountain.ca

Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine

Forward-Looking Statements

This includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release and are not purely historical including any information relating to statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future and often, but not always, use words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the timing to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including permit uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2022 a copy of which was filed on April 29, 2022 and is available on SEDAR.

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: