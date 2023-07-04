AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corporation (OTC PINK:XTPT) is excited to announce a signed non-disclosure agreement with Sidney Resources Corporation's (OTC PINK:SDRC), wholly owned subsidiary Irish Metals, LLC, a clean technology, clean refining, clean water, exploration, and extraction company that strives to change the way the world develops how metals are produced. The goal of this NDA is to lay the groundwork for collaboration between Irish Metals and Xtra Energy on ore refinement and processing techniques, with the ultimate goal of developing an antimony-producing plant in Nevada in close proximity to the American Antimony Project.

Irish Metals has enhanced antimony processing with near-zero emissions and enhanced economics. This method is the first significant modification to the antimony extraction process since the Sunshine Antimony Process was introduced in 1943 by W.C. Holmes and updated in the 1990s by C. Anderson et al. Prior to that, pyrometallurgical methods had been used for hundreds of years. The outdated Sunshine Antimony method is not an effective stand-alone method. The process was effective, but it required an excessive amount of reagents, produced large quantities of salty water, yielded antimony metal products of poor quality, and made filtering of solids residue difficult. In addition, secondary treatment was typically required to recover significant metal values. The Irish Metals process has incorporated the secondary treatment and produces a marketable antimony product. The process uses minimal water and significantly reduced quantities of reagents. In addition to antimony, the process can recover value-added metals to include silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, and manganese. These value-added metals can be the deciding factor in project profitability. The American Antimony Project will be utilized to provide a case study to demonstrate the efficacy of the Irish Metals process.

Overall, this process will generate much less waste, which is beneficial for the country and the environment, and will produce more critical metals that were not produced by the outdated Sunshine Antimony process. It is unlikely that anyone has a comparable process. Pyrometallurgical methods are undesirable because they require more energy and produce greenhouse gases along with arsenic and mercury emissions. Most antimony concentrates contain arsenic and mercury which are volatile and difficult to remove from the gas stream even with modern emissions. Previously used hydrometallurgical processes are undesirable because permitting would be difficult as they produce excess water emissions without the addition of expensive water treatment.

Sean-Rae Zalewski, Chief Executive Officer of Sidney Resources Corporation, commented on the signed agreement with "Sidney Resources Corporation is looking forward to collaborating with the experienced Team at Xtra Energy Corporation that has demonstrably driven Xtra Energy forward to re-establish the USA as an independent Antimony Producing Nation not to be dependent on potential foreign supplies. Sidney Resources Corporation is looking forward in assisting Xtra Energy Corporation to produce antimony with a plant and operation that can reduce the environmental Impact and produce cost effective Antimony for Domestic Use."

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. Chairman and CEO of Xtra Energy Corporation Commented "Xtra Energy is focussed on Executing its development of the Antimony Production with the best Environmental Impact. Sidney Resources Corporation's Irish Division provides a significant step forward in Antimony Production that is significant in production of Non-Wet Antimony Production that is much more friendly to the Environment. Since the United States doesn't have any antimony producing mine; it is Xtra Energy's objective to change that. Sidney Resources Corporation's Irish Metals, LLC, Division can assist with new refining techniques that is created by Mike Irish to safely extract the highest extracted mineral with zero liquid discharge and least hazardous minerals such as arsenic and lead."

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 79 lode claim, 1632 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

