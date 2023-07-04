PPX Mining Opens Informative Office at Igor Township

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that it has opened an informative office at the Igor township, located in La Libertad, Peru to inform the community about the changes to the environmental impact study of its Igor Project associated to the modification of the original plant configuration as indicated in previous releases. ACOMISA, the Company's consultant managing the permitting process is required to comply with a community consultation before filing the changes to the existing construction permit for the processing plant that the Company plans to build. The office will be operating for three consecutive weeks, a term that can be extended at request of the community. During these weeks, the Company will be distributing information packages and holding participation workshops with members of the community and authorities from the regional Ministry of Energy and Mines.

In 2018, the Igor community granted favourable opinion in respect to its original environmental impact study and the relationship between the community and the Company has been cordial and respectful during these years, with mutual benefits to both parties. During this time, the Company funded and managed the construction of various community projects and promoted several events well described in the Company's website.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V, BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

